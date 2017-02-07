Copper Moon Coffee Aligns with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Feb. 6, 2017) – Hoosier company Copper Moon Coffee announced a partnership today with Verizon IndyCar Series team Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. The Indiana coffee company will serve as the winning team’s Official Coffee Provider through 2018.

The Copper Moon brand is about uniqueness, alignment, and precision. These are the qualities that are required to produce a perfect cup of coffee with consistency. Schmidt Peterson Motorsports is inspired by the distinctive qualities of Copper Moon Coffee and how both companies share the same aspirations. Just as Copper Moon desires to serve the best coffee, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports desires to be the best on and off the track, as has been notable this off-season with the team making some hard decisions to improve its IndyCar program.

“Our core values of integrity, trust and hospitality pair well with the values we have seen exhibited by our friends at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports,” said Brad Gutwein, CEO of Copper Moon Coffee. “We are pleased that our perfectly roasted, single origin world coffees will help fuel the SPM team with a win every morning and win in every race.”

“The people and product at Copper Moon encapsulate the same values that we, as a team, all appreciate and try to model on a daily basis,” said Sam Schmidt, co-owner of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. “Our entire team is very excited about this new partnership; there tends to be a lot of early mornings in our sport, and their love for coffee knows no bounds. We’re very happy to have Copper Moon on board, and we look forward to a great partnership and great coffee.”

Copper Moon is launching several new products this spring including an assortment of shelf stable, ready-to-drink, Cold Brew Coffees and other new Single Cup Coffees. Additionally, Copper Moon will be opening its flagship World Café in Lafayette, IN this Spring, and the SPM team will kick off the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season in St. Petersburg, FL, on March 12.

About Copper Moon Coffee

Copper Moon Coffee, LLC, is a branded coffee roaster and packager of premium, gourmet and specialty coffees from around the world. Consumers can find Copper Moon® World Coffees online and at select retailers throughout North America. Copper Moon Coffee operates a state-of-the-art, food grade certified roasting plant in Lafayette, Indiana, and is a certified roaster of Organic, Fair-Trade, and Kosher coffees. Copper Moon Coffee currently has eight retail locations throughout Indiana.Visit our Online Store: www.coppermooncoffee.comVisit our World Cafés: www.coppermoonworldcafe.comContact Copper Moon: info@coppermooncoffee.com

About Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

Established in 2001 and owned by former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt and Canadian businessman Ric Peterson, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) currently competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series. With a storied history in the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires series with over 70 wins, over 70 pole positions and seven championship wins, the Indianapolis-based team has also found success in IndyCar with five wins, two Indianapolis 500 pole positions and four poles claimed overall, as well as three top-five finishes in the championship points standings.