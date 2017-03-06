CORE Nutrition Showcases New Innovations in Organic and Hydration Lineups at Expo West

ANAHEIM, CA (March 10-12, 2017) – CORE® Nutrition, purveyors of CORE® Hydration premium pH-balanced bottled water, and CORE® Organic, the USDA Organic fruit infused beverage, is showcasing the brand’s latest innovations under each product line at booth #5783 in Hall E, at the Natural Products Expo West Show. Rolling out in early 2017, CORE Organic’s new Wild Blueberry and Strawberry Banana flavors offer an organic, low-calorie, great tasting beverage option for the most popular organic fruits on the market. Whereas CORE Hydration’s new 1.3 liter packaging answers a growing consumer demand for larger CORE bottle options, and the brand’s new 500 milliliter six-pack offers an ideal format for added convenience through pantry-stocking. Both of CORE Hydration’s new packaging offerings, as well as the two new flavor launches under CORE Organic will soon be available nationwide.

In just over two years, CORE Hydration has taken the market by storm, resonating with consumers across the country. The iconic CORE Hydration brand is already the third largest premium bottled water in the convenience channel and fourth across all channels, boasting impressive 200%+ year over year growth.

“Given the growing consumer demand for innovative, premium and functional hydration options, we are extremely excited to be offering our fans new ways to enjoy CORE Hydration and new delicious flavors to experience under CORE Organic,” said Eric Berniker, CMO of CORE Nutrition. “We have seen an incredible response to both brands, and the feedback has consistently been ‘we want more.’ As such, we’re delighted to offer new CORE Organic flavors that perfectly capture some of the most purchased organic fruits on the market – strawberries and blueberries – as well as offer consumers two more convenient packaging options of our perfectly pH balanced CORE Hydration. Our goal is to continually provide ways for consumers to experience the latest in hydration innovation that fits perfectly into any lifestyle, and these new offerings do just that.”

In addition to being USDA Certified Organic, with only 5 calories per serving, CORE Organic is also low-glycemic with less than 1g of sugar per serving, gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher, soy-free and vegan. Each serving of CORE Organic contains the same amount of antioxidants as between 1⁄4 and 1⁄2 cup serving of blackberries or cherries per bottle, derived from white tea extract, maqui berry, and vitamin C. Meanwhile, CORE Hydration is the buzzworthy new bottled water brand that is perfectly balanced with electrolytes and minerals for a clean crisp taste, as well as the ‘perfect pH of 7.4’ to work in harmony with your body’s natural levels.

Attendees are invited to sample and discover CORE’s latest offerings under the CORE Organic and CORE Hydration brands at Expo West booth #5783 in Hall E from March 9-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

About CORE Nutrition, LLC.

A health and wellness company founded in 2015 on innovative design and science, CORE® Nutrition is the maker of CORE® Hydration premium bottled water and CORE® Organic fruit infused beverages. CORE Nutrition was founded by beverage industry veteran Lance Collins, best known for creating billion dollar brands such as FUZE® and NOS Energy®. CORE Hydration is a new premium bottled water that is perfectly balanced to work in harmony with your body’s natural pH. Through a unique process, CORE Hydration is ultra-purified and balanced with electrolytes and minerals to achieve your body’s “Perfect pH” of 7.4. Available in 30-ounce and 20-ounce wide mouth closure PET and a 24 ounce sports-cap PET with a 1.3 liter bottle and 500 milliliter six-pack packaging hitting the market in March 2017, CORE’s revolutionary contoured bottle is 100% recyclable and BPA free. The company’s second product, CORE Organic fruit infused beverages are delivering what consumers have been thirsting for but unable to find, an organic, low calorie and great tasting beverage. In addition to being USDA Certified Organic with only 5 calories per serving, they are also low glycemic (with less than 1g of sugar per serving), gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher, soy-free, and vegan. Each serving of CORE Organic contains the same amount of antioxidants as between 1⁄4 and 1⁄2 cup serving of blackberries or cherries per bottle, derived from white tea extract, maqui berry, and vitamin C. CORE’s celebrity brand ambassadors include Adam Levine, Becky G, Diplo, Juicy J, Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry, and Max Martin. CORE brands can be found at major retailers such as 7-Eleven, Circle K, Wawa, Albertsons, Kroger, Safeway and Target. For more information and to find a retailer near you, visit www.core-hydration.com.