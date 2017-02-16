Crystal Geyser Introduces Tejava Unsweetened Black Tea

SAN FRANCISCO, February 09, 2017—In response to high demand from fans, Crystal Geyser® Water Company announced today the re-launch of Tejava® tea in 100% BPA-free, PET plastic recyclable bottles. The popular and award-winning unsweetened black tea will now be available in a single-serving, travel-friendly container, designed for customers on-the-go.

“One thing we know about Tejava customers, is that they are passionate about its bold, yet smooth taste,” said Judy Yee, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for the company. “They enjoy drinking it at home or at work in glass bottles, but they also want to take it on-the-go. With this more portable, convenient option, Tejava can go everywhere our customers go—in the car, at school, sporting events or concerts. The new plastic bottles are also perfect for places that don’t allow glass bottles, such as pools and beaches.”

Tejava is a 100% all-natural, unsweetened black tea made entirely from handpicked tea leaves from the Island of Java, Indonesia. Only the most premium leaves from the top of each tea plant are picked from May through October – the optimum harvesting months. The leaves are then brewed in small batches, a unique processing technique that yields rich, full-bodied flavor with no sweeteners, preservatives or artificial ingredients.

“Our Tejava in PET bottles is brewed using the same process as our Tejava in glass containers. We are confident our customers will enjoy the same incredible taste and quality they have come to expect from Tejava,” added Yee.

The brand’s commitment to high quality continues to be the driving force for innovation and product development. Tejava was the 2016 First Place Winner for best tasting unsweetened, unflavored black iced tea in the North American Tea Championship™, following four previous victories from 2011 to 2014. In addition, Tejava is proud to be verified by the Non-GMO Project, and sources its tea exclusively from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms.

Tejava in PET plastic bottles are now available in Northern California Costco locations. The new bottles will also soon be available online at Amazon, and in cold boxes in grocery stores throughout the region. Tejava will continue to be sold in the traditional 12-ounce and 1-Liter glass containers as well.

About Crystal Geyser® Water Company

Crystal Geyser® Water Company was founded in 1977, with a mission to provide the best natural sparkling water in the world. The company’s name was chosen to represent the purity and clarity of the water, and its highest priority has been to preserve and maintain the water’s refreshing, natural character. Based in California, the company offers sparkling water and a variety of healthy alternatives to sodas and artificially-sweetened drinks. Crystal Geyser remains committed to employing sustainable business practices, using PET bottles, which are BPA-free, phthalate-free, and 100% recyclable. For more information, visit http://www.crystalgeyser.com and www.tejava.com.