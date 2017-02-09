Dirty Lemon Looks to Expand Post-Fundraising Round

Dirty Lemon is looking to add some juice.

A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that the Brooklyn-based company, which markets a line of all-natural functional wellness drinks made with fruit juices and botanicals, is attempting to raise $4.5 million.

Dirty Lemon turned heads upon its launch in 2015 for its innovative text message-based ordering service. The brand sells its four SKUs –Detox, Energy, Skin + Hair and Sleep –exclusively through SMS messaging: customers simply send billing, shipping and credit card information to a number in a text and then receive their order within two days. A 6-pack of bottles costs $65.

In an interview with BevNET, Normandin, who founded baby and toddler organic food brand Little Duck Organics, said the company was in the middle of closing the fundraising round and declined to go into specifics. He said that the new resources would be directed towards the company’s current focus on marketing initiatives and developing new products.

“Over the last year we’ve built something in beverage that is pretty non-traditional,” Normandin said. “Looking forward we need to elaborate on what we have done well and look into expanding beyond the product offering that we currently have.”

According to Normandin, part of that expansion includes exploring new innovations that may have a larger consumer base and different use occasion than Dirty Lemon has tapped into thus far.

“We are focused from an R&D standpoint on broadening the appeal of the brand with products that aren’t super premium,” he explained, noting the brand is looking to develop a product for everyday drinking. “Having an entry level offering allows customers who are excited about the brand and know what we are doing from the lifestyle standpoint to have an easier venture point into being a customer and all that encompasses.”

Bringing new consumers into the fold is critical for a non-traditional brand like Dirty Lemon, as is retaining its existing consumer base, which Normandin said is currently over 30,000 users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. He explained that in order to fulfill the company’s ambition to compete on a national scale outside of traditional retail requires Dirty Lemon to truly differentiate itself from competing brands.

“The way we can attract new customers is through experiences where they are attracted to the brand and our products and can have an elevated experience that they would normally experience with products sold through traditional retail or even on a local level,” he said. “Traditional retail is limiting to brands in what they are able to accomplish from a communications standpoint and experience standpoint with customers.”

Social media has been a key part of Dirty Lemon’s strategy to build a lifestyle brand from the beginning. The company announced its official launch on Instagram in 2015, but it has used the app to communicate a broader personality rather than simply promote the line. Instead, one is as likely to find a random meme or risque bedroom shot than an image of the product itself. For example, in a nod to its Sleep variety, one post features in image of semi-nude woman sleeping in bed, captioned with “snoring is absolutely an aphrodisiac.”

“We’ve never really explored traditional marketing in the way that most brands do,” Normandin said. “Because it has been a part of the brand since day one, it has naturally been a core focus as we continue to grow.”