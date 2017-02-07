Distribution Roundup: Health-Ade Kombucha on Tap at Juice Served Here

Health-Ade Kombucha on Tap at Juice Served Here

Health-Ade Kombucha is now served on draft at 12 Juice Served Here locations in Southern California , Health-Ade CEO Daina Slekys-Trout told BevNET. The deal began in October.

Slekys-Trout said the partnership with Juice Served Here, a cold-pressed juice company based in Los Angeles, was mutually beneficial as both companies are targeting the same healthy-living consumer demographic.

“The way we view juice and coconut water is not as a competitor at all for kombucha, people buy both,” Slekys-Trout said.

According to Slekys-Trout, Health-Ade first began talking with Juice Served Here roughly a year ago and began pursuing the partnership in the last few months. The deal also includes the potential for Health-Ade to be sold on tap at more Juice Served Here locations as the company continues to open more retail stores.

“Beyond Juice Served Here, we’re always looking for brands to partner with that are making real food and putting it out there for the commercial space,” Slekys-Trout said. “Whenever we find a brand with that kind of alignment we go for it.”

Tinley Agrees to Carry Hemplify in L.A. and Orange County

The Tinley Beverage Company signed with L.A. Distributing Co. last month to distribute Hemplify, a hemp oil extract supplement, through Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, according to Drink Business Review.

“We’re delighted by the enthusiasm Richard and his team have shown for this new category,” Tinley CEO Jeff Maser told the publication. “We look forward to working with their sales and delivery teams to bring Hemplify to their extensive network of retail customers throughout LA and Orange County.”

Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Secures Colombian Connection

Long Island Iced Tea Corp. today announced that it has signed a partnership with Diviza S.A. to distribute its non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink teas in Colombia.

According to a company press release, the RTD tea market in Colombia has grown by 32 percent from 2010 to 2015 and is expected to grow another 26 percent to reach a value of $205 million (U.S. currency) by 2020.

“We are extremely proud and excited to be announcing our first partnership in South America,” said Philip Thomas, CEO of Long Island Iced Tea Corp. “This partnership continues the international expansion of our flagship Long Island Iced Tea brand as well as our recently acquired ALO Juice brand. We believe that Diviza is a great local partner in Colombia, which covers a significant amount of the country and maintains relationships with major chain accounts such as Grupo Éxito and Olímpica.”

Liquid I.V. Hits 240 Harris Teeter Shelves

Powdered mixer startup Liquid I.V. has added placement in 240 Harris Teeter stores throughout the southern U.S. The brand is now available in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington D.C. for the first time, according to a company press release.

The expansion brings Liquid I.V.’s availability in the U.S. to more than 10,000 stores, including 7-Eleven, Bed Bath & Beyond, GNC, and Whole Foods stores.

“We’re excited Liquid I.V.’s Hydration Multiplier is now readily available to East Coast consumers through Harris Teeter,” said Brandin Cohen, Liquid I.V.’s Co-Founder. “We’re looking forward to continuing to bring this important wellness product to retailers that aim to provide advances in health and well-being.”

Moonshine Sweet Tea To Distribute with Golden Beverage

Moonshine Sweet Tea today announced that is has partnered with Golden Beverage to expand distribution of its sweetened iced teas in the Western United States.

Based in Utah, Golden Beverage also carries several established beverage brands including Jones Soda, San Pellegrino, Bawls, Muscle Milk, and Kill Cliff.

“We are thrilled to be working with Golden Beverage, and their terrific team,” said CEO, Remmy Castillo. “Moonshine Sweet Tea is a family company, with a commitment to children’s charities, and as we expand into new communities, we look forward to sharing our sweet tea with customers across this region.”