Distribution Roundup: Secret Squirrel Expands Into Target

Secret Squirrel Launches in 380 Target Stores

California cold brew company Secret Squirrel is branching out across the West Coast as it enters Washington, Oregon and Montana for the first time through Target stores. The five-year-old company, founded by husband and wife team Trevor and Rebecca Smith, expanded its distribution to 380 Target stores on January 1, and greatly grew its presence in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah.

In an interview with BevNET, Trevor Smith said the deal represents a roughly 25 percent increase in the amount of stores stocking Secret Squirrel — and already the small brand has seen a bevy of new fans on social media discovering the drink through Target.

“The mental reach seems far greater than the actual number of states we’re in,” Smith said. “Our social media mentions have gone up like crazy. It’s only been two weeks but we’re seeing all these new customers. People who don’t go to natural foods stores, but will go to Target to buy natural foods.”

Target is currently stocking three 12 oz. varieties of Secret Squirrel – black coffee, caffe latte and a Vietnamese coffee latte. The black coffee retails for $2.89 per bottle while the lattes sell for $3.39 per bottle.

“Target is showing they really like our brand, our product and they have faith in our ability to support the product by putting us out there,” Smith said. “We’re going to go ahead and use that as a stepping stone to roll it out nationally, because right now we’re only available in the western half of the United States.”Andrews Distributing Parts Ways With Red Bull

Andrews Distributing, one of the largest U.S. distributors of MillerCoors, is parting ways with Red Bull citing a desire to focus the company entirely towards beer distribution. Andrews distributed Red Bull in North and South Texas and will be transitioning distribution responsibilities back to Red Bull North America by February. According to a press release from BeerNet Communications, Red Bull will handle Texas distribution internally. Red Bull has increasingly been handling its own distribution in select channels since at least 2011.

“This was a tough and thorough decision-making process, but the decision allows us to move forward with a 100 percent focus on our core beer business,” said Andrews Distributing President Mike McGuire. “At Andrews, we build beer brands, and we aspire to be trusted advisors for our retail customers. This company’s strength is beer distribution; there is a strong and sustainable growth path if we focus on organic growth of those impressive and distinctive products.”

Moonshine Sweet Tea Enters Harris Teeter

Texas-based Moonshine Sweet Tea has expanded its distribution into 230 Harris Teeter Neighborhood Food & Pharmacy stores throughout the Southeastern United States. Harris Teeter operates a total of 242 stores in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“What’s most important for us as a company is to maintain the integrity of this family recipe, and to share our passion for tea with communities who value quality and taste,” said Moonshine Sweet Tea CEO Remmy Castillo. “Moonshine Sweet Tea is a family company, with a commitment to children’s charities, and we are thrilled to be a part of the Harris Teeter family. We look forward to [joining the] Harris Teeter community and sharing our Texas sweet tea with customers across the region.”