Dr Pepper Snapple Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Results

PLANO, TX (February 14, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE: DPS) reported fourth quarter 2016 EPS of $0.90, which included an $0.11 per diluted share loss on the early extinguishment of certain debt. Reported EPS were $0.97 in the prior year period. Core EPS were $1.04, up 4%, compared to $1.00 in the prior year period. For the year, the company reported earnings of $4.54 per diluted share compared to $3.97 per diluted share in the prior year. Core EPS were $4.39, up 9%, compared to $4.02 in the prior year.

DPS President and CEO Larry Young said, “I’m proud of our teams and the strong performance they delivered in 2016. In a continuously competitive environment, we remained focused on our integrated communication and execution strategies and unlocked growth across our priority brands. We recently completed our acquisition of Bai, which will strengthen our priority brand portfolio and bring exciting innovation opportunities to the company. We also remained relentlessly focused on driving growth and productivity across our business with Rapid Continuous Improvement.”

For the quarter, reported net sales increased 2% on favorable product and package mix, a 1% increase in sales volumes and higher pricing. Net sales was partially offset by 1 percentage point of unfavorable foreign currency translation and unfavorable segment mix. Reported segment operating profit (SOP) increased 2% as net sales growth, lower logistics costs and ongoing productivity improvements were partially offset by increases in certain operating costs and an $8 million increase in planned marketing investments. Currency neutral segment operating profit was further reduced by 2 percentage points of foreign currency transaction.

Reported income from operations for the quarter was $335 million, which included $11 million in unrealized commodity mark-to-market gains and $3 million in expenses related to our acquisition of Bai. Reported income from operations was $322 million in the prior year period, which included a $7 million impairment charge on the Garden Cocktail brand. Currency neutral core income from operations for the quarter was $330 million compared to $329 million in the prior year. Currency neutral income from operations was further reduced by 3 percentage points of foreign currency transaction.

For the year, reported net sales increased by 3% to $6.44 billion. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted reported net sales by 1%. Reported income from operations was $1.43 billion, including $52 million in unrealized commodity mark-to-market gains and $3 million in acquisition expenses related to Bai. Reported income from operations in the prior year was $1.30 billion, which included a $7 million impairment charge and a $5 million unrealized commodity mark-to-market loss. Core income from operations was $1.38 billion, up 5%, representing 21.5% of net sales compared to 20.9% in the prior year. Currency neutral core income from operations was further reduced by 2 percentage points of foreign currency transaction.

Net sales and SOP in the tables and commentary below are presented on a currency neutral basis. Refer to the Definitions section of this press release for details on how the company calculates currency neutral metrics. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures see pages A-5 through A-10 accompanying this release.

BCS Volume

For the quarter, BCS volume was flat, with carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) increasing 1% and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs) decreasing 1%.

By geography, U.S. and Canada volume was flat, and Mexico and the Caribbean volume increased 5%.

In CSDs, Squirt grew 8% driven by strong performance in Mexico and the U.S. Schweppes grew 7% on distribution gains in sparkling waters and growth in the ginger ale category. Our Core 4 brands increased 3%, as a mid-single-digit increase in Canada Dry and a low-single-digit increase in 7UP were partially offset by a low-single-digit decrease in A&W. Sunkist was flat in the quarter. Peñafiel grew 1%, while Crush decreased 1%. Brand Dr Pepper decreased 1% in the quarter, primarily driven by timing in fountain foodservice performance. Fountain foodservice volume decreased 4% in the period.

In NCBs, Snapple decreased 3% and Hawaiian Punch declined 5% on category headwinds and higher pricing on single-serve packages. Mott’s decreased 2% in the quarter as growth in sauce was more than offset by declines in juices. Our water category increased 8% on strong growth in Bai, Core Hydration and FIJI. Clamato increased 13% on distribution gains, increased promotional activity and product innovation.

For the year, BCS volume increased 1% with both carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs) increasing 1%.

By geography, U.S. and Canada volume increased 1%, and Mexico and the Caribbean volume increased 5%.

In CSDs, Squirt increased 6% driven by strong performance in Mexico and the U.S. Schweppes increased 8% on distribution gains in sparkling waters and growth in the ginger ale category. Peñafiel increased 3% primarily due to distribution gains, increased promotional activity and product innovation. Brand Dr Pepper increased 1% on growth in fountain foodservice. Crush increased 3% for the year, and our Core 4 brands were flat, as a mid-single-digit increase in Canada Dry was offset by a mid-single-digit decline in 7UP and low-single-digit declines in both A&W and Sunkist. Fountain foodservice volume increased 2% for the year.

In NCBs, our water category grew 18% primarily on growth in Bai, FIJI, Aguafiel and Core Hydration. Snapple was flat and Clamato increased 10% on distribution gains, increased promotional activity and product innovation. Hawaiian Punch decreased 6% due to category headwinds and higher pricing for our single-serve packages. Mott’s decreased 3% for the year with declines in juice partially offset by growth in sauce.

Sales Volume

Sales volumes increased 1% in the quarter and for the year.

Beverage Concentrates

Net sales increased 4% in the quarter driven by concentrate price increases taken earlier in the year, favorable product mix, lower discounts and a 1% increase in concentrate shipments. SOP increased 7%, as the increase in net sales was partially offset by a $1 million increase in planned marketing investments.

Packaged Beverages

Net sales increased 3% for the quarter on favorable product and package mix and price increases. SOP decreased 3% as net sales growth, favorable logistics costs and ongoing productivity improvements were more than offset by increases in certain operating expenses, including $4 million of health and welfare and insurance costs and additional frontline labor costs focused on driving better execution. SOP was further reduced by an $8 million increase in planned marketing investments, which reduced SOP by 4 percentage points.

Latin America Beverages

Net sales increased 6% in the quarter driven by a 5% increase in sales volumes, favorable product and package mix and higher net pricing. SOP was flat, as the segment incurred $8 million of higher U.S. dollar denominated input costs which caused a 40% decline in SOP. The aforementioned foreign currency transaction cost taken together with increases in certain other operating expenses collectively offset net sales growth and ongoing productivity improvements.

Corporate and Other Items

For the quarter, corporate costs totaled $73 million, which included $11 million in unrealized commodity mark-to-market gains, $3 million in acquisition costs related to Bai and an increase in American Beverage Association expenses due to timing. Corporate costs in the prior year period were $75 million.

Other expense decreased $4 million in the quarter on the favorable comparison of a prior year impairment charge of $7 million on the Garden Cocktail brand.

Net interest expense increased $14 million in the quarter driven by $12 million of mark-to-market activity related to certain interest rate swaps and amortization expense associated with a bridge facility related to our acquisition of Bai.

For the quarter, the reported effective tax rate was 35.4%. The effective tax rate in the prior year period was 36.4%.

Cash Flow

For the year, the company generated $939 million of cash from operating activities compared to $991 million in the prior year. Capital spending totaled $180 million compared to $179 million in the prior year period. The company returned $905 million to shareholders in the form of stock repurchases ($519 million) and dividends ($386 million).

2017 Full Year Guidance includes the following items:

Organic volume growth of approximately 1%; total volume growth of close to 2%, inclusive of the Bai acquisition, which closed on January 31, 2017.

Net sales growth of about 4.5%, including over 1 percentage point of negative foreign currency translation impact and also includes the Bai acquisition, which is expected to add approximately 3 percentage points to growth.

Expected net sales and operating profit associated with the Bai acquisition are now expected to be better than previously communicated in November of 2016, however non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments are expected make the acquisition $0.10 dilutive to Core EPS for the year.

Collectively, foreign currency translation and transaction are expected to reduce Core EPS by $0.11, primarily driven by the Mexican peso, which we believe may deteriorate an additional 14% from the 2016 year-ended level.

Recent events affecting Mexico have created an uncertain economic and consumer environment leading us to reduce our 2017 Core EPS expectation by $0.04.

Excluding the Bai acquisition, packaging and ingredient costs are expected to be inflationary by approximately 0.5% on a constant volume/mix basis.

The company expects its core tax rate to be approximately 34.5%, inclusive of a favorable accounting change associated with stock compensation expense that is expected to increase Core EPS by about $0.07.

The company expects strong free cash flow, capable of funding both a 9.4% dividend increase and repurchases of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million.

The company expects capital spending to be approximately 3 percent of net sales.

Taking the above items into consideration, the company expects 2017 Core EPS in the $4.44 to $4.54 range.

Definitions

Bottler case sales (BCS) volume: Sales of finished beverages, in equivalent 288 fluid ounce cases, sold by the company and its bottling partners to retailers and independent distributors and excludes contract manufacturing volume. Volume for products sold by the company and its bottling partners is reported on a monthly basis, with the fourth quarter comprising October, November and December.

Sales volume: Sales of concentrates and finished beverages, in equivalent 288 fluid ounce cases, shipped by the company to its bottlers, retailers and independent distributors and includes contract manufacturing volume.

Organic volume: Represents sales volume excluding the incremental sales volume associated with the Bai acquisition.

Bai acquisition: Represents the incremental third party Bai business and the additional mark-up that we purchased on January 31, 2017.

Pricing refers to the impact of list price changes.

Unrealized mark-to-market: We recognize the change in the fair value of open commodity and interest rate derivative positions not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As the underlying commodity is delivered, the realized gains and losses associated with commodity derivatives are subsequently reflected in the segment results.

EPS represents diluted earnings per share.

Core financial measures are determined utilizing reported financial numbers adjusted for the unrealized mark-to-market impact of commodity derivatives and certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods.

Core metrics are determined based on the core financial measures.

Net sales and segment operating profit, as adjusted to currency neutral: Net sales and segment operating profit are calculated on a currency neutral basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior-period foreign currency exchange rates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance including earnings estimates, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation, and cost and availability of raw materials. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements have been based on our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Our actual financial performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections, and our financial performance may be better or worse than anticipated. Given these uncertainties, you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date that they were made. We do not undertake any duty to update the forward-looking statements, and the estimates and assumptions associated with them, after the date of this release, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

