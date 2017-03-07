Dreaming Cow Launches LUSH: A Yogurt Drink With A Full Serving of Vegetables

LUSH Blends High Quality Grass-fed, 100 Percent Pasture-Raised Whole Milk Yogurt With Delicious Fruits and Vegetables for Wellness On-The-Go

“We spent some time over the past few years in research and development to define and create a product that aligns with the tastes and attitudes of today’s health conscious consumers. We found that most Americans are not getting enough fruit and vegetables a day, but they are more thoughtful then ever before about what they’re putting into their bodies. Flavor and convenience seem to be the biggest obstacles. Seeing a major void in the market, our vision and purpose behind LUSH is to bring a convenient and delicious ‘wellness on-the-go’ yogurt drink with noticeable nutritional increases that everyone can enjoy anytime,” said Kyle Wehner, Co-founder and CEO of Dreaming Cow Creamery. “Made with grass-fed yogurt, natural fruits and vegetables, this drink could be in the produce section or the yogurt aisle. It’s like a Farmer’s Market in a bottle,” he added.

Dreaming Cow is known for its grass-fed, 100 percent pasture-raised cream top yogurt that is sold in more than 3,500 stores nationwide. Dreaming Cow is the only national yogurt brand that exclusively sources their whole milk from their own family dairy farms, which have been focused on the humane treatment of cows and sustainable farming since 1993. Dreaming Cow is also the only national yogurt brand that has cows intensively graze fresh grass every day of the year creating a higher quality and healthier yogurt.

“We love the challenge of creating new flavors and experiences without sacrificing nutrition and great taste. When we launched Dreaming Cow cream top yogurt in 2009, we shook things up with flavors like Maple Ginger and Dark Cherry Chai, flavors no one had experienced before. Now with LUSH we wanted to create a brand new delicious drink experience with original fruit and vegetable combinations for busy people, juicing aficionados and yogurt lovers looking for a fresh and convenient way to enjoy breakfast, lunch or an on-the-go snack,” said Janelle Wehner, Co-founder of Dreaming Cow Creamery.

“As Millennials become a bigger buying segment in the marketplace, they are demanding better nutrition from the foods they eat. They are driving companies to be more innovative and are challenging the status quo in nearly every category throughout the grocery store,” said Jason Therrien, National Account Director of Dreaming Cow. “They also want to see complete transparency of how the food they eat is made, and who makes it. We strive for transparency by communicating our commitment to the humane treatment of cows and sustainable farming through our packaging, website and social media platforms, including impromptu live Facebook videos from the farm with Kyle Wehner, our CEO,” he added.

Dreaming Cow LUSH

LUSH is a full fat yogurt drink that contains significant RDA of antioxidants, vitamin A and C, iron, calcium, potassium and B vitamins in a 12 ounce bottle. It has 11-13 grams of protein and is delicately sweetened. LUSH includes more than 20 billion colony forming units of Bifidobacterium-12, a clinically studied probiotic well-known for promoting immune and digestive health. LUSH is made with only natural ingredients and without preservatives or stabilizers. Dreaming Cow’s cows are not treated with rBST and rBGH hormones.

LUSH is available in four flavors, which are:

Strawberry, Raspberry, Purple Carrot & Beet

Blueberry, Boysenberry, Purple Carrot & Beet

Peach, Ginger, Pumpkin & Carrot

Lemon, Passionfruit, Carrot & Pumpkin

Lush will be available at stores nationwide this summer.

For more information about Dreaming Cow, visit www.dreamingcow.com

About Dreaming Cow Creamery

Co-founded by husband and wife team Kyle and Janelle Wehner in 2009, Dreaming Cow Creamery makes grass-fed and 100 percent pasture-raised cream top yogurt and LUSH yogurt drink with whole milk exclusively from their own family farm where cows live barn-free and graze on lush green grass year-round. Dreaming Cow’s ethos is rooted in their motto “Graze Your Standards,” which stands for their strong commitment to the humane treatment of cows and sustainable farming. They are the only national yogurt brand where cows intensively graze on high quality fresh grass every day of the year, creating a higher quality and healthier yogurt.