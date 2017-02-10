Elmhurst Milked to Premiere at Expo West

If you’ve ever looked at a carton of nutmilk and asked yourself, “Where are all the nuts?” Elmhurst has the answer.

Introducing Elmhurst Milked, with up to 4 times more nuts per serving than the other leading brands. Available in four varieties, Almond, Hazelnut, Cashew and Walnut, each contains only raw cold-milled nuts and simple ingredients. No emulsifiers, thickeners, whiteners or frankenfood proteins. It’s naturally white from native nut proteins and naturally creamy due to healthy nut oils. When you drink Elmhurst Milked, you’re drinking a nutritional drink, like eating a handful of nuts.

To highlight this revolutionary nut milk, Elmhurst Milked is packaged in a modern container that combines the best features of the carton and bottle: combidome from SIG Combibloc. The package is recyclable where facilities exist and the nutrients and vitamins are kept fresh in a convenient and easy to handle packaging.

Visit the Elmhurst Milked Booth #9636 at Expo West this March!

About Elmhurst Milked

Elmhurst Milked is an Elma, NY based company that specializes in vegan nutrition and clean label technologies. Henry Schwarz, the founder, first honed his craft working for his father at Elmhurst Dairy (established in 1925), producing natural and nutritious dairy milk for over 60 years. At Elmhurst Milked, Henry uses that experience to create a clean label nut milk that embodies the creamy healthy ideals of dairy milk in ways no other vegan milk can.