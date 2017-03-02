EnerBee Organic Energy Expands in Texas with H-E-B

MIAMI, FL — Natural Motives LLC, the innovative and rapidly growing beverage company behind EnerBee Organic Energy has added 130 H-E-B locations throughout Texas to its 9 existing Central Market locations there.Texans love their honeybees, and they love the raw organic honey in EnerBee.

“Honeybees are the hardest and most energetic workers on the planet and it was that drive and energy that inspired us when we created EnerBee,” said Zach Grossman, one of the creators and Co-CEO of EnerBee. “Expanding into Texas with H-E-B to address the growing demand there for healthy beverage options was a logical move. Along with Central Market, H-E-B has responded to consumer requests for more natural and organic products, and we’re proud to be affiliated with such an industry leading retailer.”

About EnerBee

EnerBee® is a USDA Organic and Non-GMO verified energy beverage made with the finest ingredients that nature and the honeybees have to offer. A refreshing and healthy alternative to many of the artificial energy drinks on the market, EnerBee® contains 100mg of naturally occurring caffeine from a unique blend of teas and is mainly sweetened with organic honey. There are no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, taurine, or added caffeine.

The makers of EnerBee® also understand the importance of honeybees in our food chain and donate a portion of sales to non-profit organizations whose mission it is to increase awareness and support of the vital honeybee population, and research into Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD).

About H-E-B

Founded in 1905 in Kerrville, Texas, H-E-B has grown to over 350 stores throughout Texas and North-East Mexico and, along with popular gourmet chain Central Market, has become a Texas institution by offering consumers a vast array of unique and healthy products, along with community involvement.

For general information on EnerBee®, please visit www.enerbee.com

