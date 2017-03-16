Epsilon Partners With Juicy Juice Splashers On ‘Kidz Bop’ National Tour

PLANO, TX (March 16, 2017) – Epsilon, an Alliance Data company, today announced it has signed a new agreement with Harvest Hill Beverage Company to provide experiential event services for Juicy Juice Splashers and its title sponsorship of the KIDZ BOP “Best Time Ever” national tour.

The iconic Juicy Juice brand was purchased by Stamford, CT-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, from Nestlé USA, Inc. in 2014. The company’s Juicy Juice Splashers pouch brand extension is a lower sugar* juice drink, containing no artificial sweeteners, colors or high fructose corn syrup, addressing parents’ concerns about sugar without compromising on flavors kids love. Juicy Juice products are distributed to a blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocery retailers, wholesalers, supercenters and food service distributors.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Epsilon will lead activation of the Juicy Juice Splashers brand through the title sponsorship of KIDZ BOP’s 2017 “Best Time Ever” national tour. The tour is headlined by the newest group of KIDZ BOP Kids, named Billboard Magazine’s “#1 Kids’ Artist” in the U.S. for the past seven consecutive years, and will feature brand-new songs and choreography. Juicy Juice Splashers will have extensive branding throughout the tour, including media, sampling, promotion and consumer activation, which Epsilon will manage. Additionally, Epsilon will oversee the amplification of the title sponsorship across channels.

“We were seeking an agile, responsive and innovative agency to partner with us on experiential marketing for the KIDZ BOP sponsorship, and we found that with Epsilon,” said Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. “Epsilon’s experience in the event activation space will bring Juicy Juice Splashers to life for a new audience.”

“The beverage category is an exciting, fast-paced and highly competitive category, where you can’t rest on your laurels if you want to maintain shelf space and consumer attention,” said Bryan Kennedy, chief executive officer, Epsilon/Conversant. “Juicy Juice is a tried-and-true iconic brand making significant efforts to engage consumers. We’re honored that they selected Epsilon to manage experiential marketing across this nationwide activation. We are confident that our strategic approach will drive emotional, lasting connections with consumers from the concert hall to the store aisle.”

*Juicy Juice Splashers contains 10 grams compared to the leading juice at 21grams of sugar.

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT, was formed by Brynwood Partners VII L.P. in June 2014 to acquire the iconic Juicy Juice brand from Nestlé USA, Inc. Juicy Juice is the largest 100% juice brand in the U.S. focused on the kids segment. Harvest Hill currently markets Juicy Juice products in single-serve and multi-serve formats. In March 2015, Harvest Hill acquired American Beverage Corporation from Wessanen, a publicly-traded food and beverage company based in Holland. With the ABC acquisition, Harvest Hill added the Hug juice brand and Daily’s Cocktails brand. The company’s brands are distributed to a blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocery retailers, wholesalers, supercenters and foodservice distributors. Additionally, Daily’s products are sold through foodservice distributors to bars and restaurants. The company continues to grow both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.harvesthill.com.

Epsilon® is an all-encompassing global marketing innovator. We provide unrivaled data intelligence and customer insights, world-class technology including loyalty, email and CRM platforms and data-driven creative, activation and execution. Epsilon’s digital media arm, Conversant, is a leader in personalized digital advertising and insights through its proprietary technology and trove of consumer marketing data, delivering digital marketing with unprecedented scale, accuracy and reach through personalized media programs and through CJ Affiliate, one of the world’s largest affiliate marketing networks. Together, we bring personalized marketing to consumers across offline and online channels, at moments of interest, that help drive business growth for brands. Recognized by Ad Age as the #1 World’s Largest CRM/Direct Marketing Network, #1 Largest U.S. Agency from All Disciplines and #1 Largest U.S. Mobile Marketing Agency, Epsilon employs over 8,000 associates in 70 offices worldwide. Epsilon is an Alliance Data company. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com and follow us on Twitter @EpsilonMktg.

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today’s most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, Alliance Data consists of three businesses that together employ more than 16,000 associates at approximately 100 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data’s card services business is a leading provider of marketing-driven branded credit card programs. Epsilon® is a leading provider of multichannel, data-driven technologies and marketing services, and also includes Conversant®, a leader in personalized digital marketing.LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada’s premier coalition loyalty program, and in Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.