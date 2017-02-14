The EVOLVE Brand Launches as CytoSport, Inc.’s First Plant-Based Protein Line

WALNUT CREEK, CA (February. 14, 2017) – CytoSport, Inc., a leading sports nutrition company and maker of MUSCLE MILK® premium protein products, launched the EVOLVE® brand, the company’s first plant-based and vegan protein line. EVOLVE® products are free of dairy, soy, gluten and artificial flavors, and are made with all non-GMO ingredients.

“The EVOLVE® brand provides great tasting, plant-powered protein products that can be enjoyed by everyone,” said Greg N. Longstreet, president and chief executive officer of CytoSport, Inc. “Our goal was to create highly nutritious, delicious and sustainable products that consumers will be proud to support.”

EVOLVE® protein shakes are a shelf stable, on-the-go option with only 10-11 clean, simple ingredients. Packing 20 grams of North American grown and manufactured pea protein and 10 grams of fiber, each 12 ounce ready to drink shake offers a simple option to consumers looking to make mindful choices that are considerate of the environment and themselves.

The brand caters to ambitious and adventurous consumers while also being cautious of leaving a footprint on the environment. A portion of proceeds from the sale of EVOLVE® products benefits the National Park Foundation™, helping to preserve the nation’s most beautiful and iconic locations.

Sustainability is an important piece of the EVOLVE® brand story. Compared to many protein options, pea protein can be more sustainable, can use fewer resources and can require significantly less fertilizer.

EVOLVE® shakes are available in four flavors: Classic Chocolate, Ideal Vanilla, Mellow Mocha and Toasted Almond in 12 ounce single serve bottles or four packs of 11 ounce Tetra Pak™ cartons. In addition to the ready-to-drink options, EVOLVE® Protein Powder is available in Classic Chocolate and Ideal Vanilla flavors. EVOLVE™ Protein Bars will launch this spring.