Expo West 2017 Video: Cold Brew Casts a Wider Net

The continued emergence of cold brew coffee was on full display at Natural Products Expo West 2017, held last week in Anaheim, Calif., with over 20 cold brew coffee brands exhibiting at the event. As the category evolves, more are showing innovative flavors and line extensions, as well as introducing novel packaging formats. Meanwhile, a handful of tea companies are also using the brewing method, promoting their new products as having a smoother and more complex taste profile than hot brewed tea.

In this video, BevNET’s John Craven and Ray Latif discuss the changing landscape for cold brew products, including formulation trends, the impact of nitro-infused varieties and the use of cold brew coffee as an ingredient in food and beverages.