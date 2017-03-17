Expo West 2017 Video: Juice Served Here CEO Discusses Multi-Channel Strategy, New Products

When Alex Matthews co-founded Juice Served Here in 2013, he didn’t think the brand would be sold at Whole Foods. Despite the natural retailer’s clout in the budding cold-pressed juice category, Matthews was focused on the development of Juice Served Here’s small chain of Los Angeles-centric raw juice cafes.

That changed in 2015 when the company launched a 20,000 sq. ft. production facility for a new high pressure processed (HPP) line of products. The HPP juices — which have a 60-day shelf life — enabled the company to expand its e-commerce business and wholesale operations. Juice Served Here has since inked foodservice and retail deals with several companies, including The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Sprouts, Noah’s Bagels and, most recently, Whole Foods, whose Southern Pacific region recently picked up 14 of the brand’s SKUs.

In a video interview with BevNET CEO John Craven and filmed at Natural Products Expo West 2017, Matthews noted that while “grocery is an important category” for the company, its broader multi-channel strategy that has given it a competitive edge over competing cold-pressed juice brands.

“Grocery is… part of the story,” he said. “Food service is definitely where we feel like the future of things are for us.”

Meanwhile, Juice Served Here has continued to expand its cafe business and is testing a new concept store with food as the primary focus. JSH Marina Cafe in Newport Beach, Calif. is “an interesting shift” for the company, said Matthews, who called the pure play juice bar format “a tough road” ahead.

“We’re definitely toying with what the future of the retail stores look like,” he said. “I think for us we’ve wanted to push into and start trying other things.”

Watch this video to hear more from Matthews about Juice Served Here’s business strategy and the array of new products, including shots and tonics, exhibited at Expo West.