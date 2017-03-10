Expo West 2017 Video: Key Discoveries From The Hot Products Exhibits

Natural Products Expo West 2017 kicked off yesterday with its Hot Products exhibits, located in the Hilton and Marriott hotels in Anaheim, Calif. Packed with dozens of early-stage brands showcasing new and innovative libations, the exhibits offered a window into emerging trends, ingredients and formulations.

In this video, BevNET correspondents John Craven and Ray Latif identified several important and impactful new products from the Hot Products Exhibits and discussed ways in which brands are aligning with the most significant trends in the industry.