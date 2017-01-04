Fenwick Brands Hires New Director Of Investments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Fenwick Brands announced today the addition of a new team member in the company’s Birmingham office. Elizabeth Stewart will assume the role of Director of Investments effective January 3, 2017. She will be active in all aspects of Fenwick’s investing activities, including oversight of current investments and evaluation of potential new investments with a focus on transaction structure and execution.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to the Fenwick Brands team,” said Melissa Baker, President & CEO of Fenwick Brands. “Fenwick has made significant progress over the last year with the addition of two portfolio companies, and we continue to see immense market value in providing expertise equity to consumer brands that meet our thesis. Elizabeth’s financial rigor, transaction structuring and investment experience is the perfect complement to Fenwick’s strong industry and operational expertise.”

Elizabeth has spent the last decade in private equity and investment banking. She worked for Harbert Management Corporation – an alternative asset manager with $4 billion under management – in its private equity group directly overseeing investments and supporting investment activities. Prior to working with Harbert, Elizabeth was with Webster Capital, a lower middle-market private equity fund, focused on consumer and healthcare businesses. She has also spent significant time in investing banking with Brookline Capital Partners and Edgeview Partners (now Piper Jaffrey), two sell-side mergers and acquisitions investment banks.

“I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that takes pride in its unique approach to investments – combining capital with hands-on industry expertise to help a brand reach and exceed business goals,” says Stewart. “This approach is what differentiates Fenwick from other private equity firms, and I look forward to working with the team to further expand its portfolio of investments.”

Originally from Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Elizabeth earned her B.A. in Political Science with a concentration in Economics from Davidson College.

About Fenwick Brands

Founded in 1988, Fenwick Brands is a middle-market equity investor and operator focused on the consumer goods space. Fenwick partners have over 100 years of combined operating and management experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. Fenwick invests exclusively in consumer products companies with emerging brands who need a combination of capital, strategic and operational expertise to deliver maximum shareholder value. Fenwick Brands is based in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston. To learn more, visit www.fenwickbrands.com.