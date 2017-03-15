FitWhey Expands Distribution into California

Fitness beverage company signs distribution deal with Creative Drinks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – March 15, 20017 – BFit Brands continued its aggressive distribution strategy for FitWhey, the fitness beverage that combines protein and functional energy, by signing a deal with Creative Drinks for distribution at all 73 In-Shape Health Clubs in California. In-Shape Health Clubs, one of the top 10 health club companies in the United States, is California’s premier destination for fitness, recreation and fun.

FitWhey represents a breakthrough in the fitness drink market. It combines 20 grams of whey protein with an energy component in a sugar-free, non-carbonated beverage of 90 calories per bottle. FitWhey is sold in ready-to-drink 16-ounce plastic bottles in three flavors: Grape, Berry and Orange.

Creative Drinks, an equipment and beverage wholesaler since 1991, distributes sports nutrition drinks at more than 300 outlets – including health clubs, nutrition shops and convenience stores – in California’s Central Valley and San Francisco Bay area. The company services such notable brands as Muscle Milk, Metrx, FitPro, Ansi and Cellucor products.

“Part of our marketing strategy with Fitwhey is smart expansion into California, so we’re pleased to be partnering with Creative Drinks,” said FitWhey’s creator and co-founder Erik Rothchild, a 10-plus year veteran in the beverage business. “They service many gyms and independent supplement stores throughout central California. They are a big part of our word-of-mouth marketing strategy. California is such a trendsetter in terms of fitness trends, and we believe that FitWhey will fit in nicely in that market.”

FitWhey is targeted toward health-conscience individuals and fitness enthusiasts. It is ideal for fat-loss programs, exercise programs, weight-training programs, carb-conscience diets, athletic activities, and as part of a healthy, active lifestyle.

“We are excited to be working with a revolutionary new beverage like FitWhey,” said Carey Boyarsky, the GM of Creative Drinks. “Consumers in California will love this drink. We are approached by new beverages all the time, but FitWhey really stood out for its uniqueness, functionality and great taste.”

FitWhey is also sold at more than 250 Arizona locations, including 105 QT stores and 38 Hi-Health Stores throughout Arizona. For more information, visit www.drinkfitwhey.com.