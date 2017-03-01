Food and Beverage Industry Veteran James J. Greco Joins True Drinks Board of Directors

IRVINE, CA (February 28, 2017) — True Drinks Holdings, Inc., makers of AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, the healthiest children’s beverage on the market with no sugar, preservatives, calories, or artificial flavors, announced today that food and beverage industry veteran James J. Greco has joined its board of directors.

Mr. Greco has over 25 years of experience in the Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) sector, having served as CEO of Italian food chain Sbarro (1000 locations in 40 countries), Bruegger’s Enterprises (300 locations in 26 U.S. states, DC and Canada) – where he was named Operator of the Year in 2009 by “Nation’s Restaurant News” – and most recently, Newk’s – a next generation fast-casual chain acquired by Sentinel Capital in 2014.

“True Drinks is uniquely positioned at this point in its history for accelerated growth with a proven product,” said Greco. “What attracted me to True Drinks is the combination of preservative-free, attractive and practical packaging, an all-natural, zero-sugar formula, and a world class management team that has extensive contacts in the grocery and convenient store space.”

Kevin Sherman, CEO of True Drinks, said Greco’s experience in the QSR space plays into the Company’s strategy to expand its distribution efforts from convenience and grocery stores into the restaurant space.

“Jim has a proven track record of success in growing high profile brands and we are excited to have him on our board,” said Sherman. “As we continue to drive our distribution efforts, Jim’s experience and reputation in the restaurant industry will be invaluable as we break into new markets and continue to strive to exceed World Health Organization guidelines in lowering calorie counts for kids’ meals in schools, homes and restaurants.”

About James J. Greco

Mr. Greco (59), currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim Holdings, LLC, a position he has held since October 2001. Mr. Greco previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Newk’s Franchise Company, LLC from July 2014 until October 2016, as well as President from January 2016 until October 2016. Prior to his time with Newk’s Franchise Company, Mr. Greco served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Sbarro LLC from January 2012 until October 2013, and as the Chief Executive Officer of Bruegger’s Enterprises, Inc. from August 2003 to December 2011. Mr. Greco currently serves as a director of the Palm Beach County Food Bank, as well as an operating advisor for Lincoln Road Global Management. Mr. Greco is a member of the Connecticut and Florida bars. He earned a B.A. in Economics from Georgetown University and a J.D. from the University of Miami, School of Law. He has also completed International Studies at City University, London, England.

About True Drinks Holdings, Inc.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc., (OTC Pink: TRUU), the holding company for True Drinks, Inc., is a healthy beverage provider with licensing agreements with Disney and Marvel for use of their characters on its proprietary, patented bottles. AquaBall™ is a naturally flavored, vitamin-enhanced, zero- calorie, dye-free, sugar-free alternative to juice and soda. AquaBall™ is currently available in four flavors: orange, grape, fruit punch and berry. Their target consumers: kids, young adults, and their guardians, are attracted to the product by the entertainment and media characters on the bottle and continue to consume the beverage because of its healthy benefits and great taste. For more information, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com and www.truedrinks.com. Investor information can be found atwww.truedrinks.com/investor-relations/. Proudly made in the USA.