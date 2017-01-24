Forager Project Launches Dairy-Free Drinkable Cashewgurts

Forager Project has introduced of a new line of Dairy-free Drinkable Cashewgurts. Forager has combined the benefits of dairy-free with organic creamy cashews to produce a drinkable yogurt alternative bursting with probiotics.

Drinkable Cashewgurt is a dairy-free alternative to Kefir. Forager’s Kefir alternative is made with a Cashewmilk base. The cashewmilk base provides a smooth and creamy taste experience while providing a less tangy taste profile than traditional dairy based Kefir or Drinkable yogurts.

With a carefully crafted blend of 10 different probiotics, Drinkable Cahsewgurts contain in excess of 100 million of total LIVE & ACTIVE cultures per gram at the time of manufacture. This new line, includes an Unsweetened Plain, Wild Blueberry and Strawberry all in a family friendly 28oz recyclable bottles.

Forager Project, is focused on finding goodness in food and sharing it with others. Always faithful to food, Forager believes in letting ingredients speak for themselves; no tricks, no flourishes. Forager products are always organic, plant based foods that are minimally processed, free from dairy and borne from the earth.

About Forager Project

Founded by Stephen Williamson in 2013, Forager is dedicated to elevating people’s expectation and experience of ready to eat food. In addition to their new line of Drinkable yogurt alternatives, Forager offers Dairy-free Cashewgurts, Dairy-free Cashewmilks, Cold-pressed Vegetable Juice, Dairy-free Nutmilk Shakes, Probiotic Smoothies, and Organic Vegetable Chips. For more information on Forager Project products and company please visit: www.----escape_sem_autolink_uri:20c61fd08b1a3308b6cdf7682d82a211----.