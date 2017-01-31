G3 Labs Announces Team of Sponsored Athletes

Sports nutrition company G3 Labs, Inc. has announced Team minoTOR, a diverse group of athletes that range from professional obstacle course racers, boxers, powerlifters, figure competitors and strongmen.

“We couldn’t be happier with our team,” CEO Brian Grabowski said. “We have teammates that span the country and come from extremely different backgrounds. It’s a testament to how well our formula works and that all people, regardless of level, sport or activity can benefit from it [minoTOR].”

Progressing through 2017, G3 Labs, Inc. looks to nurture current relationships and expand their presence by onboarding key retail partners to help bring even more awareness to the growing brand. The team will also play an important role in the success of the company.

The 2017 roster features:

Ali Tucker – Obstacle Course Racer

Amanda Everhart – Strongman Competitor, Figure Competitor

Anthony Gorbas – Obstacle Course Racer

Ashley Jeanne Samples – Obstacle Course Racer

Ben O’Brien – 2016 Olympia Powerlifting Champion

Ben Stodghill – MMA, Jiu-Jitsu, Boxer

Cami Carroll – Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor, Strongman Competitor

Chaz Zellner – Powerlifter

Dustin Radney – Obstacle Course Racer

Haruko Harrington – Obstacle Course Racer

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger – UFC Fighter, RFC 1st 115lb. Champion

Johnny Angel Benitez – Strongman Competitor

Josh Andrews – Obstacle Course Racer, Endurance Athlete

Justin Sims – Strongman Competitor, Personal Trainer, Bodybuilder

Katie Teeter – Obstacle Course Racer

Kristena Lynn – Obstacle Course Racer

Marshall Zinn – Strongman Competitor, Bodybuilder

Martha Rudolph – Obstacle Course Racer, Personal Trainer

Michael Bardell – Obstacle Course Racer, Mountain Biker

Mike Butler – Strongman Competitor, Olympic Weightlifter

Noemi Benitez – Obstacle Course Racer

Patrick Holloway – Powerlifter, Personal Trainer

Sara Knight – Obstacle Course Racer

Sarah O’Brien – Figure Competitor

Shaquawn Vandergrift – Track and Field Athlete

Tommy Logan – Professional Boxer

“People, above all else, make a brand successful,” Grabowski said.

About G3 Labs

G3 Labs, Inc. is a sports nutrition company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company offers a highly effective, great tasting, premium fitness beverage that is designed to promote energy, endurance, strength, and recovery. The foundation of the company and the product is built upon passion, innovation, hard work, and proven nutritional science. These values are further realized through integrity, community, health, fitness, and education. The company is committed to developing products with mass appeal, effective formulas, and immersive communities behind the brand.