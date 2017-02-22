Global Gardens Group Launches Veggemo in the U.S.

Vancouver, B.C. (February 22, 2017) – Global Gardens Group Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: VGM) is pleased to announce the launch of its proprietary “Veggemo” non-dairy vegetable based beverage line into the US market, after a successful Canada launch in late 2015. Shipments to US customers are starting now.

Global Gardens Group CEO Rob Harrison states: “After over 5 years of consumer market research, product and brand development, testing, packaging and plant trials, we are so excited to bring Veggemo to the US marketplace. The early reception we’ve received from the natural food community has been very supportive. We have commitments from the major natural food distributors as well as leading retailers.”

“We are targeting the natural food stores as well as traditional grocery that have a natural foods focus”, said Frank Hood, VP of US Business Development. Mr. Hood continues “we are receiving some very encouraging support from retailers about our concept being “on target” and, more importantly, about Veggemo’s outstanding taste. We are also receiving good guidance from Advantage Solutions, our national sales broker. Through our consumer engagement plans you can expect to see Veggemo in a variety of social media platforms, through blogger and influencer initiatives, in print publications and via sampling (in and out of the store).”

“We are excited to see our customers at the Expo West Natural Products Show next month in Anaheim!”

Mr. Harrison further adds, “the non-dairy beverage industry is over a $2 billion market in North America alone and is projected to grow approximately 7% for the next several years. Our goal is to become a global household brand name and excite consumers around the world to make healthy choices from the inside-out with the world’s first vegetable based alternative dairy product.”

About Veggemo

The Veggemo product line is the first and only non-dairy beverage to originate from vegetables and is Global Garden Group’s (VGM) showcase product for the dairy-free industry. Veggemo is available in 3 varieties: Original, Unsweetened and Vanilla flavors. Our proprietary blend of pea protein, tapioca and potatoes create a smooth and delicious blend. The Dairy-free industry continues to witness dynamic growth led by the development of plant-based food and beverages.

About Global Gardens Group

Global Gardens Group is comprised of a highly experienced management team and board that have provided senior leadership to many consumer brands, corporate finance companies and Canadian investment banks. This list includes Neilson Dairy, Ben & Jerry’s and Haagen Dazs Ice Cream, Gillette, P&G, Cadbury Schweppes, Sunkist, Primo Pasta, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Desjardins Securities Inc., Orion Securities Inc., Vengate Capital, HSBC Securities Inc. and Gordon Capital.

For further information, please contact:

U.S. Sales:

Frank Hood

VP US Business Development

Global Gardens Group Inc.

T: 360.210.7478

frank@globalgardensgroup.com

Investor Relations:

Rob Harrison

President & CEO

Global Gardens Group Inc.

T: 604.351.7609

rob@globalgardensgroup.com