Gold’s Gym Introduces Line of Protein Powders

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Gold’s Gym, the world’s leading authority on health and fitness, continues to expands its brand footprint, this time entering into a partnership with C+A Global to develop Gold’s Gym’s own line of protein powders and small kitchen appliances such as blenders, juicers, healthy grills and more. The launch of these products speaks to Gold’s Gym’s commitment to overall health and acknowledgement that diet and nutrition are essential components to maintaining an active lifestyle.

“While we are constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance the gym-going experience, the launch of Gold’s Gym protein powders and small kitchen appliances also gives fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to further engage with Gold’s Gym in their homes,” said Michael Cobb, chief marketing officer of Gold’s Gym. “C+A Global’s experience and spirit for innovation makes them a strong partner for us in these categories and we are excited about seeing products in the marketplace.”

Brand Sense Partners (bsp), the exclusive licensing agency for Gold’s Gym, negotiated and executed the partnership between Gold’s Gym and C+A Global. With 18 distinct brands, C+A Global offers one of the industry’s most extensive and diverse inventory of products, ranging from innovative electronics to intelligent housewares to nutrition and wellness-based products. C+A Global also holds the exclusive right to develop and market Polaroid instant digital cameras and action video cameras, IP home security cameras, and camera accessories.

“Gold’s Gym is an iconic and established name in the health and fitness industry, so we are very excited to partner with them to introduce Gold’s Gym products at retail,” said Chaim Pikarski, CEO of C+A Global. “Diet and nutrition play a significant role in a healthy lifestyle and we couldn’t think of a more appropriate and recognizable brand than Gold’s Gym to connect our products with consumers.”

Gold’s Gym protein powders and small kitchen appliances are set to launch in early 2017 throughout North America.

About Gold’s Gym

Since 1965 Gold’s Gym has built a Legacy of Strength − a legacy that goes back to the very first Gold’s Gym in Venice, California. Fifty years later, Gold’s Gym is the most recognized gym chain in the world with more than 700 locations in 38 states and 23 countries. Gold’s Gym offers the latest equipment and services, including group exercise, personal training, cardiovascular equipment, group cycle, Pilates and yoga. With nearly 3 million members worldwide, Gold’s Gym helps all kinds of people achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, please visit www.goldsgym.com, www.facebook.com/goldsgym or www.twitter.com/goldsgym.

About C&A Global

Formerly known as C&A Marketing, Inc., C+A Global is a leading manufacturer, distributor and online reseller of consumer products, electronics, cameras and photographic equipment. Headquartered in Edison, N.J., C+A is the Polaroid licensee for instant digital cameras, action video cameras, IP home security cameras and photo accessories. In addition, C+A operates several ecommerce platforms, including RitzCamera.com, RitzPix.com and Skymall.com. With over two decades in business, the depth and breadth of C+A’s inventory is constantly expanding as is their presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace. Most recently, C+A added brand licensing agreements with Stanley and Gold’s Gym to its expanding portfolio of brand partnerships.

About Brand Sense Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Brand Sense Partners, LLC (bsp) is a pioneering agency with a holistic approach to branding, design, licensing and business development working with many of the leading brands in the global marketplace by offering a suite of services which connect the dots between vision, voice, product and experience. (www.bsp.com)