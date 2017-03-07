Goldthread Herbal Tonics Expands to West Coast

Los Angeles, CA — March 6, 2017 — Super-herbs and botanicals are taking the beverage marketplace by storm. Whole Foods, Well + Good and Yahoo, among many others, have highlighted the phenomenon as the top trend for 2017. A growing number of consumers are savvy to the unique benefits these plants provide, and are learning that drinking them is one of the most direct and convenient ways to incorporate super herbs into their lifestyle.

Enter Goldthread Herbal Tonics, the most potent super-herb beverages on the market, with over 14 grams of whole herbs and spices per serving. Yet, containing several times the botanicals per bottle than any other drink in the market is only one of the assets that make Goldthread the leader in the functional beverage category. Goldthread Herbal Tonics are synergistic formulas, created by founder, William Siff L.Ac with results in mind. Developed over 20 years of clinical practice, these intelligent formulas enhance the effectiveness of each ingredient, to create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. Using pure and powerful ingredients, individually sourced from health hot-spots all around the planet, the tonics are brewed in small batches with whole herb ingredients, no extracts or concentrates.

With its nine varieties, targeted to support the key functions of the body such as energy, immunity, digestion, mood and mental clarity, Goldthread is poised to bring authenticity and efficiency to the herbal tonic market. All of Goldthread blends are packed with organic ingredients, non-GMO, vegan, and free of gluten, dairy or preservatives.

After experiencing substantial success throughout the Northeast in 2016, Goldthread is expanding into the west coast market with a launch at Expo West in March. Come see us in Hall E, Booth #5191.

About Goldthread:

Goldthread has been a disruptor and innovator in the field of natural medicine for over a decade, beginning with a complete and sustainable local healthcare model that made plant-based medicine available through an organic farm, apothecary and clinical practice. The groundbreaking educational program, Farm to Pharmacy, developed on the farm and built a national following of students who trained with founder William Siff L.Ac., before bringing back the Goldthread model to their own communities. The brand developed through a grassroots movement into a world-wide effort to support and promote plant-based healing traditions and the cultures that still preserve and practice them. Through partnerships with the Land is Life foundation and The Amazon Conservation Team, Goldthread is at the forefront of protecting these incredible cultures and sharing their treasury of plant wisdom. Through this dedication, a line of one-of-a-kind herbal tonics was created to bring super-herbs into the daily lives of anyone interested in optimizing their health.

