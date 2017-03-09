Good Trip Coffee Co. Unveils New Line of Ready-to-Brew Craft Cold Brews

With the weather heating up, your coffee routine is about to get colder.

Good Trip Coffee Co., a Denver-based specialty coffee company, has introduced a new line of Cold Brew Coffees available online in six varieties. Launching into the booming cold brew category, Good Trip Coffee Co. stands out with ethical sourcing, eye-catching packaging, and one of the only ready-to-brew cold brew products on the market.

Their compostable Brew Bag, called Brew Bags, contain signature recipes for making batches of craft cold brew coffee at home without special equipment.

“Compared to bottled cold brews at the grocery store, making cold brew at home is fresher, more flavorful, often healthier, and tailored to you,” said Angela Oehlerking, co-founder of Good Trip Coffee Co. “Our cold brew recipes are made with exceptional coffees and whole, organic ingredients, free of chemical flavorings and sugars. You get fresh, full-flavored, naturally sweet cold brew, in flavors that are truly unique– think café-inspired cold brew mixology, served straight from your fridge.”

The company is especially proud of their coffee origins, and is committed to sourcing exclusively from women-owned cooperatives through partnerships with Vega Coffee and Corvus Coffee. Through March, they’re donating $1/pack to a scholarship fund that affords cooperative members and their children access to higher education in Nicaragua.

“It’s something you can feel good about supporting, beyond great tasting cold brew,” Oehlerking said. “You’re making a tangible impact on the lives of these women and their communities.”

To learn about these women and the impact of sourcing their coffees, Good Trip Coffee has produced a video sharing their story. Good Trip Coffee’s varieties include the Organic Infusion flavors Beach Bum Blondie, Darjeeling Chai, Mayan Cocoa, and Mint Melt-Away, and the Single Origin offerings Nicaragua Miraflor and Rwanda Izuba.

All are available in two sizes, which make 8 and 12 servings (8oz) of cold brew, respectively.

“We used to drink bottled concentrates ourselves for the convenience, but our Brew Bags are just as convenient. If you have a pitcher and a refrigerator, you’re good to go,” Oehlerking said. “I like to think it’s the best of both worlds, convenience without compromising on craftsmanship.”Customers can make one-time purchases or subscribe through the website, and can choose to stick with their favorites or explore new flavors and origins each month. The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive. Our customers love the smooth and complex taste of our cold brews, the simplicity, and the origin story behind our coffee.”

About Good Trip Coffee Co.

After an extended trip to Nicaragua in 2016, Angela Oehlerking and husband, Andrew, founded Good Trip Coffee Co. to empower coffee-lovers and farmers alike with brew-it-yourself cold brew coffees sourced from women cooperatives. Good Trip Coffee’s recipes are made with organic ingredients, free of additives and sugars, and portioned into compostable Brew Bags that make it easy to prepare fresh, flavorful cold brew at home without equipment. Based in Denver, Good Trip Coffee Co. sells online and ships across the US. Learn more: www.goodtripcoffee.com.