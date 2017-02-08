Happy Planet Creamery Launches Creamy Dark Chocolate Milk

Happy Planet Creamery –an organic, grass-fed, farm to table dairy brand — is launching a creamy dark chocolate milk with a rich and velvet flavor.

The indulgent and all natural Happy Planet Creamery chocolate milk combines Happy Planet Creamery 2% creamy milk with Camino Fairtrade organic cocoa powder, Canada’s favorite Fairtrade chocolate brand, to achieve a rich and velvety beverage like no other.

“Consumers have a soft spot for chocolate,” said Happy Planet Co-Founder Randal Ius, “As their palate is growing increasingly sophisticated and their desire for superior, more natural products is increasing, dark premium chocolate is in high demand. Our recipe was inspired by old-fashioned chocolate milk, with a focus on rich, premium, natural taste. Happy Planet Creamery milk and Camino dark cocoa powder represent the best quality product within their respective categories and by combining these real, simple ingredients in small batches, without preservatives, artificial flavours or colours, the final product truly lives up to the brand’s mission to deliver dairy as good as it can be.”

Made to appeal to all chocolate lovers, Happy Planet Creamery new creamy dark chocolate milk can be enjoyed cold or heated, anytime of the day.

Happy Planet Creamery chocolate milk is sold in a 750ml branded retro-inspired 100% recyclable PET clear milk bottle and will be available in the dairy section of natural food stores and independent grocers in BC and AB, beginning of February. Suggested retail price $5.29/750ml

About Happy Planet Creamery

Launched in June 2016 by Happy Planet, Canada’s premium juice, smoothies and fresh soups pioneer, Happy Planet Creamery is a new line of BC organic, grass-fed, traceable farm to table milks that fulfills consumers’ needs for tastier, more nutritious products and for transparency about where their milk comes from and how it’s made. Happy Planet Creamery organic grass-fed milk 3.5% and milk 2% are available in natural food stores and independents grocers in BC and AB.