Harvest Soul Organic Juice Expands Production into New 28,000 sq. ft. Facility

Atlanta, GA (March 2, 2017) – Harvest Soul Organic Juice has announced the opening of its new 28,000 sq. ft. production facility in the Atlanta area, increasing its annual capacity to over 2 million gallons. With the increased space to prep and produce its high fiber organic blended fruit and vegetable juices, the Company has greatly increased its ability to satisfy its growing demand.

Given its expanded distribution into major retailers like Sprouts Farmers Markets, and other regional retailers, the Company began looking for larger production facilities last year. With 15,000 sq. ft. of cooler space, and room for high tech equipment like juicers, fillers, bottlers and cappers, the new facility will allow Harvest Soul to expand even further into new markets and continue to enhance their product portfolio. Located south of Atlanta and close to its high pressure processing facility and major distributing partner, KeHE, the new facility will also improve manufacturing efficiencies and speed to market for the 3-year old company.

“By owning and managing our own production, we’re able to more closely control our supply chain, quality and cost of goods which is imperative in producing organic foods and beverages of the highest standards. Also, given the uniqueness of our product, there was no one else that could produce it,” said Kevin Quirk, CEO of Harvest Soul. “However, it really became apparent last fall, when we had many thousands of pounds of produce delivered at once to fill our first Sprouts Farmers Markets PO, that we needed more room, and fast!” continued Quirk.

The new facility, formerly a produce distribution center, will add about 30 part-time jobs to the Fairburn area, south of Atlanta. The official grand opening of the facility is slated for April 21, 2017.

Harvest Soul Organic Juice is committed to providing delicious juices that retain the healthy fiber typically juiced away in traditional processes. Made from whole fruits and vegetables, some with nuts, seeds and berries, Harvest Soul never uses concentrates or add sweeteners or flavors. All Harvest Soul juices are USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project verified, ensuring premium quality. Sold in select natural/organic retailers and also through Amazon, Harvest Soul offers three lines: Chewable, Probiotic and Blended. The Company will also be showcasing their organic blended juices at the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim March 9-11 booth #H213.

Harvest Soul, LLC creates USDA organic, non-GMO beverages from some of the world’s healthiest ingredients. At the core of Harvest Soul is a line of nutritionally dense Chewable Juices that combine fiber-rich vegetables and fruits mixed with bits of chewable seeds, nuts and berries. Along with a delicious line of Blended and Probiotic Juices, these revolutionary beverages promote fiber consumption, jumpstart digestion and promote better nutrient absorption. All Harvest Soul products are HPP Fressurized™, preserving “straight from the harvest” freshness and nutrients not possible with heat pasteurization. Harvest Soul juices feed the body, mind and soul. For more information, please visit: www.harvestsoul.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.