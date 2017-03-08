Hiball To Launch Alta Palla Sparkling Water Line at Expo West 2017

Hiball Energy announces they will launch their line of Alta Palla 16 oz. Sparkling Waters at Expo West 2017 in Anaheim, CA. The four SKUs will be flavored with USDA Certified Organic flavoring and will be offered in Grapefruit, Wild Berry, Lemon Lime and Peach.

“We see a big opportunity to extend the Alta Palla brand with a product that satisfies multiple usage occasions and unlocks unique distribution vacancies we have identified within the category,” says Dan Craytor, VP of Business Development. “Our goal is to differentiate ourselves amongst the surplus of multi-packs in a saturated sparkling water category. Our major differentiation outside of our organic certification is the 16 oz can that will be sold in singles, and will give consumers the opportunity to mix and match multiple flavors at point of purchase.”

“There are consumers drinking 3+ cans/bottles of synthetically flavored sparkling water throughout the day, so why not give them an opportunity to hydrate guilt-free with our premium 16 oz. organic certified sparkling water? Alta Palla has a leg up on the competition by providing high quality and great taste in a sustainable/recyclable premium package” says Todd Berardi, Founder.

The simplicity of the sleek white can designed by Berardi’s wife and graphic designer Alyssa Warnock, is sure to stand out from the sprawling packaging lining the sparkling water aisle.

“We kept the design simple and clean, to mirror the aesthetic of our award-winning Alta Palla Sparkling Juice packaging”, says Warnock.

In addition, Hiball Energy was recently featured in a press release from Whole Foods Market announcing Hiball / Alta Palla’s commitment to pledge $50,000 of sales, or the equivalent of about 265 microcredit loans, to alleviate poverty through The Whole Planet Foundation. The nonprofit’s mission is to empower the world’s poorest people with microcredit and the chance to create or expand a home-based business and lift themselves and their families out of poverty.

Expo West Natural Products 2017 attendees interested in sampling the brand’s new line and learning more can visit the Hiball / Alta Palla Booth # 2343 in the main hall.