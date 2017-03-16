High Brew Coffee To “Keep Austin Wired” During Festival

AUSTIN, TX (March 13, 2017) — For the creatives descending upon Austin for the week-long celebration of the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries, High Brew Coffee has dedicated a “Keep Austin Wired” team to bring the ready-to-drink cold-brew coffee to those in need of a boost. In addition to being available at some of the most coveted installations, the company, whose mantra is “Cold Brew For Those Who Do”, will provide caffeine on demand to the teams who work tirelessly behind-the-scenes to put on the conference. With two times the caffeine of regular coffee and a variety of bold yet smooth flavors, High Brew will help keep the party going around the clock.

High Brew Coffee fans fortunate enough to attend the Austin conference and festival can swing by the Twin Peaks Double R Diner at the Showtime House for a pick-me-up and cherry pie March 16-17, as well as COLLIDE @ Container which will be serving High Brew March 15-17 as the hottest indie bands take the stage.

“High Brew was born in Austin so creativity is in our DNA. That coupled with our drive to constantly innovate is what fuels our belief in supporting those who provide us with daily inspiration, whether it’s the musicians, film makers or production teams who bring creative visions to life,” said David Smith, Founder and CEO of High Brew Coffee.

About High Brew Coffee

After working tirelessly for 13 years to turn his tiny tea company into a household name, David Smith, co-founder of Sweet Leaf Tea, embarked on the sailing adventure of a lifetime. Discovering the benefits of refreshing cold-brewed coffee during warm nights navigating rough waters, the idea for High Brew Coffee® was born. Founded in 2014, High Brew is an all-natural 100 percent Arabica blend ready-to-drink cold brew coffee made from 100% Fair Trade Arabica beans. Brewed with zero heat, High Brew Coffee® offers premium low-calorie cold-brews in smooth, delicious flavors such as Double Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Black & Bold and Creamy Cappuccino + Protein. High Brew Coffee is shelf stable to perfectly accompany an active and on-the-go lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.