High Brew to Debut New Flavor at Expo West

ANAHEIM, CA (March 9, 2017) – With the 2017 Natural Products Expo West just around the corner, High Brew Coffee, a ready-to-drink cold-brew coffee product, is excited to announce three major milestones that will continue fueling its already accelerated growth. The first is a partnership with delos Andes Cooperative of Colombia, which will allow High Brew to make a measurable difference in the coffee growers’ community, something the team has been passionate about since the beginning. In addition, High Brew Coffee is adding a rousing new flavor, Creamy Cappuccino + Protein, and saying goodbye to Felicia aka Stevia with three enhanced recipes for bolder flavors using only natural cane sugar.

High Brew Coffee will now be partnering with the delos Andes Cooperative, a non-profit, multi-active Cooperative with over 3,500 coffee producers onsite. This partnership givesHigh Brew Coffee the chance to give back to the community where coffee beans originate and improve the quality of life for the growers, not to mention encouraging future generations of coffee growers. In addition, the company will focus on creating infrastructure in the community, such as a new wet mill, which increases environmental sustainability, decreasing the consumption of water used, with the ultimate goal of saving 20 million liters of water from contamination.

“Giving back to those involved on the ground with coffee growing has been a passion of mine since I started High Brew,” said David Smith, Founder and CEO ofHigh Brew Coffee. “Knowing that we are not only providing the highest quality coffee to our consumers, but also improving the quality of life for thousands of farmers speaks to our core value to provide a higher standard in coffee.”

Continuing this mission to provide a higher standard in coffee, High Brew Coffee will say goodbye to Stevia and debut new recipes of Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel and Dark Chocolate Mocha made with only natural cane sugar. These flavors will keep their hint of sweetness using natural sugars without any trace of Stevia or monk fruit. Since not all coffee is created equal, this revamped formula allows for a more robust flavor profile and a first-rate taste that has less acidity than the average cup of coffee. The new flavors will remain under 100 calories per eight ounce can with 14 grams of natural sugar.

Finally, High Brew Coffee will present the latest addition to its line of ready-to-drink cold brew coffees at Expo West: Creamy Cappuccino + Protein allowing busy bees to drink their coffee and their protein too. This newly-created coffee drink packs in necessary daily amounts fiber and protein, alongside your coffee, with a hint of sweetness and a cold-brewed process to ensure it is better, not bitter. Creamy Cappuccino + Protein has 12 grams of protein, three grams of fiber and only 10 grams of sugar to make getting a daily dose of caffeine and nutrients easy and delicious. Perfect for those in a hurry, the cold brew process never is, because extracting the best from the coffee beans happens over time, not heat.

The Natural Foods Expo West is produced by the New Hope Network and will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Anaheim Hilton & Marriott in Anaheim, CA on March 9-12, 2017. High Brew Coffee invites attendees to the Anaheim Convention Center at 800 W Katella, Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802 to visit booth 5668 for a sampling of the new High Brew Coffee cold-brew flavors. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com. For more information on High Brew Coffee® please visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.

About High Brew Coffee

After working tirelessly for 13 years to turn his tiny tea company into a household name, David Smith, co-founder of Sweet Leaf Tea, embarked on the sailing adventure of a lifetime. Discovering the benefits of refreshing cold-brewed coffee during warm nights navigating rough waters, the idea for High Brew Coffee® was born. Founded in 2014, High Brew is an all-natural 100 percent Arabica blend ready-to-drink cold brew coffee made from Fair Trade coffee beans. Brewed with zero heat, High Brew Coffee® offers premium low-calorie cold-brews in smooth, delicious flavors such as Double Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Black & Bold and Creamy Cappuccino + Protein. High Brew Coffee is shelf stable to perfectly accompany an active and on-the-go lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.