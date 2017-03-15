Hotbox Roasters Introduces Canned Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Oskar Blues-based craft coffee company packs 420 mg of caffeine into a can

LONGMONT, Colo., March. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Hotbox Roasters introduces its latest caffeinated creation, Nitro Cold Brew. Hotbox Roasters’ Nitro Cold Brew is a high-octane dose of 420 mg of caffeine in an infinitely recyclable 12 fl. oz. can.

“Our Nitro Cold Brew is a dose of natural energy that’s ready for anything,” said Matt Herren, Green Coffee Buyer & Wholesale Director at Hotbox Roasters. “It is a great complement to our whole bean roasts and collaborative coffee beers, and gives coffee fiends a way to experience Hotbox Roasters on the move. You can throw back a can or pour it aggressively into a glass—either way you’re bound to love the velvety smooth texture and naturally sweet flavor.”

Hotbox Roasters’ Nitro Cold Brew is available for sale at all Oskar Blues Brewery and Fooderies locations as well as Hotbox Roasters CBD Cafe located in Denver’s RiNo Art District. It can also be found on shelves at major grocers in Alabama, California, Colorado, North Carolina and coming soon to Florida, Kansas and Missouri. Retail partners include Whole Foods, Lucky’s Market, Alfalfa’s Market and coming soon to Kroger brand stores. One 12 fl. oz. can retails for $3.69-$4.20.

Hotbox Roasters brews its Nitro Cold Brew with premium, kindly-sourced Arabica coffee beans. The beans are roasted in Longmont, Colo. and the coffee is brewed for 24 hours with cold, crisp, filtered Rocky Mountain water. During the brewing process millions of smooth, velvety nitrogen bubbles are infused into the brew. Once fully brewed, Hotbox Roasters packages the cold brew in infinitely recyclable, portable aluminum cans, which provides an environment that protects the rich taste and aroma.

“Whether you’re running, biking or just need a boost of natural energy, our Nitro Cold Brew will keep you going strong all day,” said Mike Murfitt, Marketing Director at Hotbox Roasters. “Minimizing our environmental impact is a top priority, so we use aluminum cans which are infinitely recyclable and protect the flavor and consistency of all our coffee products.”

In May 2017, the Hotbox Roasters crew will embark on a three-month road trip across the country to bring Nitro Cold Brew samples to the masses. You can join the caffeine-fueled journey by following Hotbox Roasters on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram. The team will post tour dates, location details, and pop-up stops along the way.

For press inquiries, contact hotbox@groundfloormedia.com. For more information on Hotbox Roasters’ Nitro Cold Brew, visit HotboxRoasters.com/coldbrew.

About Hotbox Roasters

Launched in 2015, Hotbox Roasters was brewed up by Oskar Blues Brewery’s founder and craft beer canning innovator Dale Katechis after he bought and learned how to roast on a small roaster as a hobby in the back of the Longmont, Colo., brewery. Hotbox Roasters focuses on sourcing high-quality Arabica coffees from regions around the world. After sourcing, the beans are then carefully roasted by the Hotbox Roasters crew in Longmont to bring out the most unique and natural flavors. The whole bean coffee is then canned in infinitely recyclable Crowler® cans. The roasted beans are available nationwide in individual Crowler cans as well as tiered subscription services at HotboxRoasters.com. Whole bean coffee can also be purchased for food service in 5 lb. bulk bags.

A year after launching, Hotbox Roasters jumped into the cold brew coffee game with their own Nitro Cold Brew, which is packaged in an infinitely recyclable 12 fl. oz. can.

Hotbox Roasters currently offers eight different whole bean coffee SKU’s and one Nitro Cold Brew SKU. More whole bean SKUs will be released in summer 2017.

With roots in craft brewing, Hotbox Roasters has quickly become the go-to coffee company for craft brewers looking for the very best coffee beans or cold brew coffee to infuse in their small batch beer. In addition to working with Oskar Blues, Hotbox Roasters is also being paired with Epic Brewing Company, Grossen Brewery, Cigar City Brewing, and Perrin Brewing Company to name a few.

Staying true to its green commitment, Hotbox Roasters uses a Loring smokeless coffee roaster. The roaster is made in the USA and does not require an afterburner, which equates to lower emissions.

For more information, tiered coffee subscription services, or to purchase whole bean coffee visit HotboxRoasters.com or follow along with the caffeine-fueled adventures on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram.