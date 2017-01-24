Hydro One, LLC has announced a partnership with DripFusion Cosmetics, LLC, a company dedicated to developing infusion therapy to enhance the quality of life in areas as diverse as chronic pain from athletic injuries to cosmetic therapies.

“Hydro One, LLC has been formulating and producing water based functional drinks as a healthy alternative to sugar based beverages for almost a decade. Healthy hydration is crucial for optimal health,” said Sammy Nasrollahi, CEO of Hydro One. “We are proud to be partners with DripFusion, a company that is as committed to pursuing new solutions for healthy living as we are.”

DripFusion/Pro-IV Co-Founder Jamie Dukes, former NFL Pro and current NFL Network Analyst has been drinking Hydro One Beverages for years and has made it part of his weight management program.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Hydro One Beverages,” Dukes said. “DripFusion and Pro-IV are aligned with Hydro One’s micronutrient subsets, and they are the perfect oral support for our drip fusions.”

This partnership comes just as DripFusion is embarking on a nationwide efficacy and safety study of Pro-IV’s anti-opioid and anti-steroid Chronic Pain DripFusion.

One Hundred former NFL Players, including ProFootball Hall of Famers, will participate for free in the first ever IV driven, anti-opioid, anti-steroid, minimally invasive therapy utilizing micronutrients to remove inflammation in addition to utilizing an algorithm of FDA approved pharmaceuticals. Participants will all be using Hydro One Premium Beverages in conjunction with the Pro-IV therapy for hydration and additional nutrients.

Principal Investigator Dr. Kevin Jackson, MD, a Board Certified Neurosurgeon, was trained by newly appointed Secretary of Housing and Development, Neurosurgeon Ben Carson.

“Opioid abuse is a serious problem in this country and is destroying communities,” Jackson said. “This new treatment gives the public hope that their chronic daily pain can be treated effectively and safely.”