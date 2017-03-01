IGZU Bottled Bamboo Leaf Tea to Debut New Flavors at Expo West 2017

As IGZU celebrates its first full year available to retail, the company is debuting two new flavors at this year’s Expo West.

“We have had these new formulations in the works for a while for those, who as one Hollywood, CA patron said is, ‘off the cane’ – talking about his aversion to any added sugar,” said co-founder and CEO, Zachary Anderson. “People are really just getting us – they know bamboo and they know tea, and are connecting with our mission of utilizing sustainable ingredients.”

Such positioning has allowed the company to enter the market and establish loyalty with a low threshold of consumer education.

To experience the world’s first bottled bamboo leaf tea, including these new flavors, IGZU can be found at Expo West 2017 on the third floor of the Anaheim Convention Center – booth #9647. The company will be showcasing their full portfolio of USDA certified organic products – with flavors including Elderflower Citrus, Lavender Peach, Hibiscus Blackberry, and the new introductions of Honeysuckle Rose and Lemongrass Ginger.

At Expo West 2016, where IGZU had its official launch to retail, they initiated the introductions that led to key regional retail placements with Erewhon, Oliver’s Market, Gelson’s, select H-E-B and Sprouts locations, as well as countless independent accounts in their strategic growth territories of California and Texas. This rapid expansion also established partnerships with both national and regional distributors, such as KeHE, DPI Specialty Foods, and Morris Distributing.

“2016 was a foundational year for us, we established some key cornerstones at a very early stage, to facilitate continued growth in a strategic way. In every way, from manufacturer capacity to distribution partners, to ever-expanding retail placement, we’re well positioned and excited to deliver on all that 2017 has in store for us,” said Courtney McCoy, co-founder and CFO.

About IGZU

IGZU is the world’s first bottled bamboo leaf tea, providing a great tasting organic beverage with 40 calories or less per 16 oz. bottle. IGZU was built on the foundation fueled by a mission of utilizing sustainable ingredients in new and inventive ways. 1% of sales go to environmental causes. For more information, visit www.IGZULIFE.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.