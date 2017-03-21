INVO Launches Premium Coconut Water With Fruit & Veggie Juice Blends

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (March 20, 2017) – INVO announced the launch of CoCo Collisions, premium blends of cold crafted coconut water, fruit and vegetable juice.

CoCo Collisions combine the hydration of coconut water with the nutritive properties of fresh fruit and vegetables, without any added fillers, water, or sweeteners. Sourced from only the finest coconuts, fruits and vegetables, each bottle is Cold Pressure Protected to retain the authentic taste and purity of every ingredient.

“We were thrilled by the positive reception to CoCo Collisions’ debut at the Natural Products Expo West,” said German Martinez, National Marketing Manager, INVO. “Our premium blends are as purposeful as they are delicious. Coconut, fruit and veggies meet head-on in every bottle to deliver a one-two punch of hydration and nutrition.”

CoCo Collisions are now available in six purposeful blends to suit a variety of nutritional needs. Blends include:

“We have a blend for everybody,” Martinez added. “Need to up your intake of greens but don’t have time to stop and make a salad? Sip on CoCo Greens. Time to detox after a rough weekend? Grab a Coco Reset to help.”

Each serving has 100 calories or less and contains only naturally occurring sugars. Never from concentrate, CoCo Collisions are also free of GMOs, preservatives, gluten, dairy, and soy.

Each cold crafted, fresh coconut water juice blend is available in 10 and 16 ounce BPA-free bottles for $3.99 and $5.99, respectively.

For more information please visit www.invococonutwater.com or contact us at info@invofresh.com.

About INVO Coconut Water

INVO is dedicated to sharing the magic of fresh coconut water. With the only High Pressure Process (HPP) facility located in the coconut groves of Thailand, INVO Cold Pressure Protects the best coconut water at the source. Because of how much work goes into caring for our coconut water and capturing the lively essence of a freshly cracked coconut, we call the process Cold Crafting. INVO’s coconut-centric focus hopes to bring the magic of coconut water and coconut water blends to consumers nationwide.