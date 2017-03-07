ITO EN Debuts Ice-Steeped Cold Brew Teas for matcha LOVE and TEAS’ TEA Organic at Expo West

NEW YORK — (BUSINESS WIRE) — ITO EN, the world’s leading green tea beverage company, today announced it will launch a lineup of new ice-steeped cold brew ready-to-drink teas across two award-winning beverage brands, matcha LOVE® and TEAS’ TEA® Organic at Natural Products Expo West on March 9-12, 2017. Each new beverage leverages authentic Japanese cold brew processes, ice-steeping the tea to bring out the smooth, naturally mellow sweetness of green and black teas. The new teas will begin shipping to retailers in May, however attendees of Expo West will be able to receive an exclusive first look and taste samples at the ITO EN booth #4157.

“Consumer demand for cold brew beverages is at an all-time high, and we believe the launch of our new matcha LOVE and TEAS’ TEA Organic Cold Brew teas will help us establish a new segment in the RTD tea category,” said Rona Tison, senior vice president of ITO EN (North America) INC. “Given ITO EN’s deep-rooted expertise in Japanese cold brew methods called Mizudashi, we feel there’s an enormous opportunity for us to take the leadership role for this innovative set. We’ve elevated the simple essence of our tea leaves and created a more delicate taste with a smooth, clean finish.”

ITO EN’s new cold brew creations provide an entirely new spin on conventional green and black teas. Ice-steeping the high-quality, premium tea leaves draws out a more nuanced, smooth taste that is refreshingly delicious. Product details include:

matcha LOVE Cold Brew : a truly cutting-edge creation in the matcha tea category, matcha LOVE Cold Brew is crafted with whole leaf green tea, finely ground matcha powder and chilled water. Simply steeped to deliver a smooth, subtly sweet taste, matcha LOVE Cold Brew will be available in two organic varieties: Matcha + Green Tea (unsweetened and Non-GMO Project Verified) and Lemon Matcha + Green Tea.

: a truly cutting-edge creation in the matcha tea category, matcha LOVE Cold Brew is crafted with whole leaf green tea, finely ground matcha powder and chilled water. Simply steeped to deliver a smooth, subtly sweet taste, matcha LOVE Cold Brew will be available in two organic varieties: Matcha + Green Tea (unsweetened and Non-GMO Project Verified) and Lemon Matcha + Green Tea. TEAS’ TEA Organic Cold Brew: bringing new dimensions to traditional favorites, the brand’s meticulous cold brewing methods provide a more refined and smoother taste than conventionally brewed teas. TEAS’ TEA Organic Cold Brew will be available in two varieties: Pure Green Tea (unsweetened and Non-GMO Project Verified) and Raspberry Black Tea.

Matcha LOVE and TEAS’ TEA Organic are currently available at natural food stores and specialty supermarkets nationwide, to include Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans and The Fresh Market. Products are also available at ITO EN brand retail stores and online at Amazon.com. For more information on the brands, please visit matcha LOVE at www.matchalove.com and TEAS’ TEA Organic at www.teastea.com.

About matcha LOVE®

Matcha LOVE®, is the creation of ITO EN (North America) INC., a line of revitalizing green tea powders and beverages made from vibrant and flavorful whole-leaf Japanese green tea. A modern take on an ancient ritual, matcha LOVE products deliver a balanced flow of clean energy without the crash to help you stay grounded and present with a sense of clarity and mindfulness. With a robust family of ceremonial and culinary powders, ready-to-drink matcha shots and iced teas, all products harness the nutrient-dense and full vitality of the entire green tea leaf. Matcha is naturally abundant in antioxidants, free-radical fighting catechins, amino acids and vitamins A and C. To learn more about matcha LOVE, visit www.matchalove.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About TEAS’ TEA® Organic

TEAS’ TEA® Organic, owned by ITO EN (North America) INC., is a line of refreshingly delicious teas, brewed with simple, organic ingredients for a pure, clean taste. Founded with the goal to create Only the Purest Tea®, TEAS’ TEA Organic is sustainably sourced and helps to revitalize health and wellness through powerful antioxidants, infused botanicals, and naturally occurring nutrients. All TEAS’ TEA Organic products are organic, vegan, gluten-free, and free from artificial preservatives. To learn more about TEAS’ TEA Organic, visit www.TeasTea.com, ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.