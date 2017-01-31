Juiceology Kicks Off 2017 With a New Look

LOS ANGELES, (Jan. 24, 2017) — Juiceology is ready for a change – the company will alter its packaging in order to create a stronger brand identity.

CEO Felipe d’Avila said that, although the previous packaging was appealing, it is time for the company to set itself apart.

Juiceology’s “live on the bright side” slogan will be clearly displayed on the front of the new labels. The labels will also show information about what exactly is inside each bottle.

The dynamic beverage company headquartered in Southern California was founded in 2010 after d’Avila moved from Brazil to the United States. In Brazil, he drank nutritious juice every morning, but he could not find the same combination of taste and nutrition in the United States.

“We noticed that no one offers a juice with fiber so we decided to take on the challenge – why not get your daily intake of fiber in a healthy, tasty and convenient way?” d’Avila said.

In addition, Juiceology juices are packed with prebiotics, that aid in digestion.

Since its launch, Juiceology has been family owned and funded. D’Avila and his cousin still work within the company.

Juiceology started on the west coast and has since expanded across the nation, with its six products being sold in major stores such as Costco, Walmart, Kroger and Safeway.

The company prides itself on offering a juice with micro-nutrient extracts that boost the nutritional value without boosting calories or affecting the fruit’s flavor.

The fiber is made from oats and barley, and delivers thirty percent of the recommended daily intake of grains.

The company’s newest juice is called Red Elements, and it combines beets, carrots, red berries and apples with a hint of ginger and turmeric. The other five juice flavors are Plum/Grape/Blackberry, Blueberry Acai, Pomegranate Blue Cranberry, Peach Mango and Green Elements.