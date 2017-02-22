JUST Water Hits It Off As L.A. Air + Style Festival Sponsor

Los Angeles, CA (February 20, 2017) – More than 50,000 people joined the world’s top snowboarders, musical artists, and official water partner JUST water at Shaun White’s Air + Style festival downtown Los Angeles Feb 18-19.

Air + Style is an annual action-packed weekend featuring a 16-story-high big-air snowboarding competition and concerts on two stages. Featured artists this year included Major Lazer, YG, Vic Mensa, Flume, Zhu, Chromeo and The Shelters, among others.

JUST water was the exclusive water offered at Air + Style, reducing the event’s carbon footprint by 74%.

JUST hosted a two-day skate ramp exhibition with 10 professional skateboarders from across California, drawing a crowd both days, despite off-and-on rain showers.

From A+S owner Shaun White to Los Angeles Rams captain Alec Ogletree to artist Vic Mensa, JUST water was keeping Air + Style hydrated from the top of that 16-story ramp on down.

About JUST water

JUST delivers everyday products that are responsibly sourced and made for improved environmental and social impact. A diverse group of impact investors, artists, and members of the science and innovation community came together to form JUST and support the launch of its first product, JUST water. JUST water is 100% spring water ethically sourced from Upstate New York, where water is abundant. The JUST water bottle offers a 74% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional plastic bottles. For more information, please visit www.justwater.com.