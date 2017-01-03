JUST water and Wawa Kick Off Their Partnership with a Whole Lot of Brotherly Love

Glens Falls, N.Y., December 20, 2016 – JUST water, the ethically sourced 100% spring water in a paper-based bottle, has partnered with prominent East Coast convenience store chain Wawa.

JUST water is 100% spring water, responsibly sourced, produced and packaged for improved environmental and social impact. The JUST water bottle is made from 82% renewable resources by using plant-based plastic derived from sugarcane and FSC-certified paper. The JUST water bottle creates up to 74% less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional PET plastic bottles.

JUST’s 100% spring water is from the Glens Falls watershed in Upstate New York where water is abundant. An ethical trade revenue partnership with the city of Glens Falls is revitalizing the local community by paying six times the municipal rate for responsible sourcing of less than 3% of its excess water. This appreciable revenue over time helps to upgrade aging water infrastructure, while the business model itself is restoring industry, providing jobs and protecting the watershed.

JUST and Wawa launched their partnership at the eighth annual Operation Brotherly Love event in Philadelphia on Sunday, December 18. The holiday carnival themed charity event was held at Temple University and provided entertainment, personalized gifts and warm winter coats for 2,000 local children. A JUST friend, actor, comedian, DJ and host of MTV’s hit comedy show ‘Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘n Out, DJ D-Wrek, joined the event, energizing the group by taking time to meet with kids and families one-on-one. “Giving back to our local communities is an important part of JUST’s mission, and we were honored to join Wawa and other Philadelphia leaders at Operation Brotherly Love,” said Grace Jeon, JUST CEO. “Yes, business brought us together originally, but being at this celebration reminds us all that ultimately, what we all do is about serving our communities.”

Wawa has a longstanding commitment to giving back to the communities in which it does business. Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are committing to building stronger communities by supporting national and local non-profits focused on “health, hunger and everyday heroes.

“Wawa’s ‘good neighbor’ philosophy aligns with JUST’s values, and we are looking forward to an enduring, thriving relationship,” said Jeon.

With the addition of Wawa, JUST is now available at more than 18,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada – the result of strong consumer reception, driving rapid growth since JUST’s launch with Whole Foods Market in September 2015. In addition to Wawa and Whole Foods, JUST water is available at Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts, Hannafords, Stop and Shop, Loblaws, Sobeys, and other fine retailers. JUST’s accessible price point is deliberate to ensure JUST water is attainable to everyone.

About JUST®

JUST® strives to deliver everyday products that are responsibly sourced and made for improved environmental and social impact. A diverse group of impact investors, artists, and members of the science and innovation community came together to form JUST and support the launch of its first product, JUST® water. JUST water is 100% spring water ethically sourced from the Glens Falls watershed in the Adirondack Mountains, where water is abundant. For more information, please visit www.justwater.com.

About Wawa

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey and evolved into dairy farming in Wawa, Pa, in 1902, followed by the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Folsom, PA, Today, Wawa is famous for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and surcharge-free ATM’s. A chain of more than 730 convenience retail stores (over 500 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. All stores offer a selection of fresh foods, including Wawa brands such as built-to-order hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, built-to-order Specialty Beverages, and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.