Karma Wellness Water Expands with Shelf-Stable Probiotic Beverages

Pittsford, NY, (March 6, 2017) — As the market for probiotic beverages continues to grow, Karma Probiotics continues to expand with three new varieties — Strawberry Lemonade, Kiwi Melon and Tropical Coconut.

These new offerings compliment the current Karma Probiotics line. By virtue of its patented Karma Push Cap, Karma Probiotics is shelf-stable. No refrigeration required. This delivers many benefits to retailers and consumers. Retailers can merchandise Karma Probiotics on the shelf and promote floor displays. And consumers can take Karma Probiotics where no others cango-in the car, on the way to work, or place it in a bag for consumption anytime, anywhere!

Karma Probiotics delivers on its promise of digestive nutrition. Competing brands acknowledge that much of the probiotic nutrition doesn’t reach the digestive tract of consumers. Yet Karma has the patented probiotic Ganeden BC30 delivering live cells ten times (10X) more effectively than common probiotic yogurt cultures.

The Importance of Probiotics

Probiotic cultures are living microorganisms, known as “good bacteria,” that reside in the gut. 70% of the body’s immune system is connected to the digestive tract.Probiotics support your immune and digestive health, boost your metabolism, eliminate and cleanse toxins from the body, and aid in weight control.

A Shelf-Stable Probiotic Beverage

Most pre-mixed probiotic beverages require refrigeration and the efficacy of the probiotics diminishes over time. Karma Probiotics stores the probiotics and digestive nourishment in the cap until you release them. This assures greater stability, maximum benefit and no refrigeration required.

Karma Probiotics

Two billion cultures are kept in the patented KarmaCap until you release the nutritious contents. Infusing the nutrition and probiotic cultures just prior to consumption optimizes the health benefits. The combination of Ganeden BC30 and the KarmaCapare more effective than probiotics consumed from yogurt. Simply peel, push and shake to infuse the probiotic nutrition into the water. To complement the probiotics, each bottle of Karma contains vitamins A, E and B Complex (B3, B5, B6 and B12). There are five refreshingly delicious varieties: Blueberry-Lemonade and Berry-Cherry, Strawberry Lemonade, Kiwi Melon and Tropical Coconut.

Through a process by Ganeden Biotech, a best-in-class probiotic’s company, the probiotic cultures form a protective spore that only germinate in optimal conditions. This puts the consumer in control. Upon pushing the KarmaCap, the cultures become immediately activated. These cultures are able to survive the harsh stomach acids that kill most other probiotics, and ready to thrive when they reach your digestive system. Each 18-ounce bottle contains 2 billion cultures, only 20 calories, vegan, non-GMO and is free of preservatives, gluten, and lactose.

Patented Ganeden BC30

Karma Probiotics are made with the patented probiotic, Ganeden BC30. The efficacy of Ganeden BC30 is backed by 20 peer-reviewed published studies. Ganeden BC30 is highly stable through processing, shelf life and stomach acids. Competing brands don’t survive as well, and you may not get the health benefits you need. In an independent lab study of a simulated gastric environment with a pH of 2.0 for two hours, Ganeden BC30 delivered live cells ten times (10X) more effectively than common probiotic yogurt cultures. Ganeden BC30 is calorie-free, gluten-free, kosher, Halal A sustainable, naturally occurring, and non-GMO.

“Karma Probiotics is a game-changer with the hermetically sealed Karma Push Cap,” said CJ Rapp, CEO and co-founder, Karma Culture LLC. discussing the recently acquired partnership with Ganeden Biotech.

About Karma Culture, LLC

Karma Culture LLC, based in Pittsford, N.Y., owns the patented KarmaCap design. Founded in 2011, the company’s Karma® Wellness Water provides unprecedented levels of vitamins and nutrients in a mix-to-drink form. The line includes six functional varieties, each meticulously formulated to deliver distinct wellness benefits. Karma was born from the universal truth that if you do something positive, you’ll get something positive in return. It meets the needs of people with active lifestyles who are looking to make good choices that will positively impact their health. For more information about Karma Wellness Water, visit DrinkKarma.com.