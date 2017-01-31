Karuna Launches Plant-Based, Socially Responsible Beverage Line

St. Louis, MO (1/30/2017) — Combining ancient wisdom with modern innovation, Karuna has launched a line of plant-based, eco-friendly superfoods beverages to provide nourishment for both body and soul.

“Karuna products are perfect for those who seek natural, wholesome hydration and nutrition with unique flavors,” said Angela Zeng, Karuna creator. “Our dedication to simplicity and healthfulness derives from our deep understanding of traditional Chinese medicine and modern nutritional science, as well as innovative blending and research-driven ingredient selection.”

Karuna beverages — the first products introduced under the new brand — are made with simple, highly renewable natural food ingredients that don’t require significant natural resources to produce. The company specifically seeks ingredients that are rich in nutrients and low in sugar and calories. Each beverage is packed with powerful antioxidants and optimal hydration, which work in harmony to provide energy and nutrition without excess.

“In the U.S., plant-based food is a $3.5 billion industry. Yet, shoppers are confused and frustrated when making choices on healthy drinks,” Zeng said. “Many products on the market contain unnecessary and harmful additives while also producing enormous waste in their production. We have created products that are nutritional, natural and socially responsible.”

The company’s innovative production facility is located in downtown St. Louis, where it conducts its proprietary blending — fully utilizing the natural forms of each ingredient and reducing waste. The products also undergo minimal secondary processing, with no synthetic additives.

The beverage line includes Karuna Heal, Karuna Hydrate and Karuna Fuel — created to help consumers choose the best beverage to meet their specific needs. Karuna Heal combines two of nature’s hardest-working healers — the aronia berry and mung bean sprout — for an antioxidant-packed, invigorating drink. Karuna Hydrate refreshes without added sugar in two crisp flavors — Sunny Date and Fruity Longan. Karuna Fuel comes in two shake varieties – Divine Chestnut and Divine Three — that balance complex carbohydrates and proteins for a smooth, energizing drink.

“We chose ingredients with evidence-based research of their benefits to overall health,” said Zeng. “Eastern Asian culture has long believed that food selection can strengthen the body and boost the immune system, and we infuse that ancient wisdom in everything we do at Karuna. Our products present consumers with a refreshing alternative that no other company has been able to provide so far.”

Karuna products can be found at Whole Foods Markets (Brentwood and Central West End),United Provisions and in select Dierbergs stores in February.

About Karuna

Karuna, an innovative natural food company based in St. Louis, Missouri, offers consumers a simple, sensible approach to healthfulness. Inspired by the virtues of Buddhism, our philosophy for compassion not only cares deeply for the world within us —our bodies and our minds —but also for the world around us. Our foundation is deeply rooted in our belief that creating delicious products from wholesome ingredients also means shouldering the environmental and social responsibilities.