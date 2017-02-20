Life Line 3 IN 1 Partners with Kroger Convenience Stores

CINCINNATI, OH (February 20, 2017) – Tri-Balance Health Solutions, LLC is proud to announce that its multi-functional wellness “shot”, LIFE LINE 3 IN 1, is now available at more than 600 Kroger banner convenience stores, including Tom Thumb, Turkey Hill, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop and Loaf N’ Jug.

LIFE LINE 3 IN 1™ is a 2oz. multi-functional beverage that promotes stress relief, energy and focus. LIFE LINE 3 IN 1™, with a refreshing Triple Berry Flavor, contains no caffeine, artificial colors, sweeteners or flavors. The all-natural active ingredient, Zembrin® (www.zembrin.com) has been clinically studied for its safety and efficacy for stress relief and mood enhancement and is FDA–GRAS approved.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Kroger and their banner C-Stores. Sixty-six percent of all energy-and-functional beverage consumers are searching for safer alternatives. We are thrilled that Kroger recognizes this trend, and also proud to offer their customers a healthier alternative through LIFE LINE 3 IN 1™, in turn supporting their ‘Customer 1st promise,’” said Brady Mescher, Founder and President of Tri-Balance Health Solutions, LLC.

About Tri-Balance Health Solutions

Tri-Balance Health Solutions, headquartered in Northern Kentucky, is the owner and distributor of LIFE LINE 3 IN 1™.

LIFE LINE 3 IN 1™ is distributed through Core-Mark, HT Hackney and McLane and is also available in select Greater Cincinnati convenience stores, food marts and grocery stores while rapidly expanding to Pennsylvania, Florida, Colorado, Michigan and California.

To learn more about LIFE LINE 3 IN 1™, please visit www.grabalifeline.com.

Retailers and distributors can learn more by emailing: brady.mescher@tribalancehealthsolutions.com.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. is one of the world’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2015 sales of $109.8 billion. The Kroger Co. Family of Stores spans many states with store formats that include grocery and multi-department stores, discount, convenience stores and jewelry stores. We operate under nearly two dozen banners, all of which share the same belief in building strong local ties and brand loyalty with our customers.