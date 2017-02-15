Life10 Electrolyte Partners with NFL Draft Prospect Leonard Fournette

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Roc Nation Sports athlete and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette has signed a historic endorsement-partnership deal with New Orleans premier beverage, Life10 Electrolyte Alkaline Water of GavCam Beverages.

As Fournette announces his third partnership since joining Roc Nation Sports, he will also own an undisclosed percentage of the company. Based in New Orleans, Life10 Electrolyte Alkaline Water is distributed and sold in over two thousand stores, including major grocery, neighborhood, and convenience stores across the state of Louisiana.

Lester Zeigler, CEO of Life10 Electrolyte, knew without a doubt that Fournette was the perfect fit to be the company’s first brand ambassador.

“When Leonard gave away his high school MVP trophy to another high school athlete that he thought was more deserving, it showed me that he was a perfect example of superior character and integrity,” said Zeigler.

Fournette has made supporting the city of New Orleans a focal point of his life. As a part of this new endorsement-partnership, Fournette will appear on Life10 Electrolyte limited edition water bottles. In addition, Fournette will take part in Life10 Electrolyte marketing activations of the alkaline water brand beginning this week through OUTFRONT MEDIA billboards and more.

“I’m so proud to announce my new partnership with New Orleans’ own Life10 Electrolyte. This alkaline water is a product I really believe in and drink exclusively to rehydrate, which is why having equity in this company and partnering with them is such a great fit,” said Fournette. “One thing that continues to impress me about my Roc Nation Sports family is the groundbreaking partnership opportunities they continue to bring me, and Life10 Electrolyte is just the latest example. With Life10, I’m excited to promote a fitness-focused, healthy-product based in my hometown.”

Life10 Electrolyte has grown rapidly since its founding in 2016, and Fournette and Roc Nation Sports introduced the possibility of an endorsement-partnership.

“The equity component creates a unique dynamic for him,” said Michael Yormark, President and Chief of Branding and Strategy for Roc Nation. “As we continue to build his portfolio off the field, these are the types of opportunities we want to explore for Leonard. The brands and companies he is working with are the kind we want him to have relationships with for the next 20 years.”

About Life10 Electrolyte Alkaline Water

GavCam Enterprises, LLC established more than 15 years ago in New Orleans, La. has operated local franchises throughout the New Orleans metro area. They’ve owned and still own numerous Subways and Smoothie Kings in the greater New Orleans area and New York area in a few months. Life10 Electrolyte is their latest endeavor in the marketplace. So, as you see their focus has always been a healthy lifestyle for all their customers; athletes included. And, now they’ve created Life10 Electrolyte Alkaline Water. Life10 Electrolyte is a naturally alkaline water that provides the body with five (5) essential minerals which keeps the body in a healthy alkaline state. Those minerals are CALCIUM, POTASSIUM, MAGNESIUM, CHLORIDE, and SODIUM. Life10 Electrolyte affords all whom partake in the ability to live a healthy-body lifestyle. Life10 truly believes that this water will bring tons of healthy lifestyle awareness to those in need whether it’s an athlete, performing artist, school teacher, or you! For more information visit us at www.life10.life. You can also follow Life10 Electrolyte on social media platforms Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.