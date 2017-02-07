Liquid I.V. Hits 240 Harris Teeter Shelves

Los Angeles, CA (February 6, 2017) – Liquid I.V., a startup dedicated to breakthrough hydration products and defeating dehydration globally, has expanded to 240 Harris Teeter stores across Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. This is the brand’s first saturation in these territories.

With the addition of the Harris Teeter account, Liquid I.V.’s first product, Hydration Multiplier, is now available in 10,000 doors across the United States. Other distributors include 7-Eleven, Bed Bath & Beyond, GNC, Whole Foods Market, Harmon, Bartell Drugs, Kinney Drugs, Bashas’, and a variety of local convenience stores.

“We’re excited Liquid I.V.’s Hydration Multiplier is now readily available to East Coast consumers through Harris Teeter,” said Brandin Cohen, Liquid I.V.’s Co-Founder. “We’re looking forward to continuing to bring this important wellness product to retailers that aim to provide advances in health and well-being.”

Founded by two former elite college athletes, Brandin Cohen and Hayden Fulstone, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, is a lemon-lime flavored powder that is added to water to optimize it and enhance its benefits. Based on the science pioneered by the World Health Organization (WHO), Hydration Multiplier uses a calculated ratio of nutrients that more directly gets hydration into the bloodstream, 2-3 times faster than water alone.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier is backed by several professional athletes, including New York Knicks guard Sasha Vujacic, ultra-marathoner Sally McRae, and pro surfer Jamie Mitchell.

Liquid I.V. is committed to giving back, and with every order placed on www.liquid-iv.com the company donates one serving of Liquid I.V. to help someone in need of hydration. To date, the company has donated 34% of all Liquid I.V. product to help aid in the fight against dehydration.

For additional information, please visit www.liquid-iv.com. Liquid I.V. is on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.