Livwell Launches Amazon-exclusive drinkSMART Hangover And Liver Detox Supplement And Hi-Lyte Electrolyte Concentrate

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — Livwell Products LLC, a natural nutritional supplements company founded by Natural Products Innovator and Chief Marketer Jeremy Adams — formerly of POM Wonderful and GT’s Kombucha — announces the launch of two science-based wellness products to address the age-old issues of hangover recovery, liver detox and healthful rehydration for the Social Drinker.

The development of drinkSMART™ and Hi-Lyte™ goes back to the founder’s experience in graduate school at Harvard University. He found that many friends and colleagues who followed otherwise healthy diet and fitness routines, also enjoyed alcoholic beverages socially. With over 40% of adults drinking an average of over 4 drinks per instance, he set out to find a better way to restore lost productivity from hangovers and to bolster long term liver and immune health.

drinkSMART Hangover and Liver Support Supplement 90ctHi-Lyte Electrolyte Supplement – 48 Servings

Adams began researching the growing field of scientific data around hangover recovery and liver detox, eventually partnering with a Doctor and Research PHD to develop drinkSMART™, the most comprehensive formulation available to address hangover recovery and liver detox.

Their combined research led them to a new formulation with truly breakthrough support mechanisms:

Amino Acids (such as N-Acetyl Cysteine), Prickly Pear, Ginger and other herbs to help metabolize acetaldehyde, a toxic alcohol byproduct*

Organic Milk Thistle, Organic Reishi Mushroom, Artichoke Leaf, Dihydromyricetin (DHM), Burdock Root and other herbs to support healthy liver function*

Antioxidant Superfoods such as Organic Curcumin, Acerola, Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA), Green Tea and Goji Extract to support healthy immune system and elimination of free radicals*

16 essential vitamins and minerals including Vitamin C, B Complex and Magnesium*

“Our products are designed to support both hangover recovery and daily wellness for the Social Drinker,” says Adams. “drinkSMART™ can be taken before bed as a ‘Hangover Pill’ after a night of drinking or daily as a multivitamin and supplement.”

Their second product, Hi-Lyte™, was developed specifically to address dehydration due to alcohol consumption. Hi-Lyte™ is a zero sugar and calorie electrolyte concentrate that can be added to any beverage and includes the perfect mix of electrolytes for rapid rehydration and hangover recovery.

drinkSMART™ and Hi-Lyte™ are being launched exclusively on Amazon.com for the 2016 Holidays. 30 servings (90 vegetarian capsules) of drinkSMART™ is featured on Amazon.com for $39.95 while 48 servings of Hi-Lyte™ is available for $18.95. Both are being launched with a 20% OFF introductory offer through New Year’s Eve with the Coupon Code NYX20OFF.

About Livwell Products, LLC

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Livwell Products was founded by Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) Industry Innovator and Chief Marketer from POM Wonderful and GT’s Kombucha, Jeremy Adams. The company is dedicated to the advancement of emerging science and diverse healing approaches to promote an enjoyable, healthy and sustainable lifestyle.