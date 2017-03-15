Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces New Product Line: “Lemonade and a Splash of Tea”

Hicksville (Long Island), NY (March 14, 2017) – Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NasdaqCM: LTEA) (the “Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on the ready-to-drink (“RTD”) tea segment in the beverage industry, today announced the launch of The Original Long Island Brand™ Lemonade. Infused with a splash of tea and made with 100% raw cane sugar and non-GMO ingredients for a crisp, refreshing and natural taste, this premium lemonade is highly differentiated from other lemonade beverages in the US market.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Beyond creating a delicious and refreshing lemonade, we made sure that the “better-for-you” attributes that are prominent within our iced tea range were incorporated into our new lemonade brand.”

“This exciting new lemonade is available in nine real fruit flavors, including Traditional, Lime, Peach, Watermelon, Mango, Strawberry, Kiwi Strawberry, Cherry, and Wildberries, and incorporates a subtle splash of tea essence. We feel the Company is bringing a true point of difference to the conventional lemonade brands on the market today,” Mr. Thomas added.

The addition of the lemonade brand to the Company’s portfolio comes after the recent acquisition of Alo Juice®. This further establishes the Company as a key player in the “better-for-you” beverage category.

Mr. Thomas commented, “Long Island Iced Tea® products are moving successfully in stores and we saw the opportunity to leverage our brand and positioning to capitalize on a different product offering. One that we believe would excite current customers and attract new consumers to our brand.”

According to IBISWorld, lemonade comprises 8.2% of the $12.0 billion juice market in 2016¹. Lemonade sales totaled 451 million liters in 2015².

The Original Long Island Brand™ Lemonade range consists of 9 real fruit flavors, available in both single 18oz bottles and 12-packs. The product is a natural complement to the Company’s Long Island Iced Tea®, which comprises 12 different iced tea flavors available in single 18oz bottles, gallons, and 12-packs.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, New York, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company has developed non-alcoholic, premium iced tea and lemonade bottled beverages made with quality ingredients that are offered at an affordable price. The Company is currently organized around its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea®, a premium, ready-to-drink iced tea sold primarily on the East Coast of the United States through a network of regional chains and distributors. The Company’s website is www.longislandicedtea.com.