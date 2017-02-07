Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Continues Expansion into Latin America with New Colombian Distribution Agreement

HICKSVILLE, NY — (Feb 7, 2017) – Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (the “Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on the non-alcohol ready-to-drink (“NARTD”) tea segment in the beverage industry, today announced a new partnership to distribute its beverages in Colombia through Diviza S.A. (“Diviza”).

With an estimated population of over 47 million, Colombia is the second largest country in South America1. The NARTD tea market in Colombia has grown at a 32% CAGR from 2010 to 2015, and is expected to grow another 26% to reach COP$585 billion (USD$205 million) by 20202.

“We are extremely proud and excited to be announcing our first partnership in South America,” said Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “This partnership continues the international expansion of our flagship Long Island Iced Tea brand as well as our recently acquired ALO Juice brand. We believe that Diviza is a great local partner in Colombia, which covers a significant amount of the country and maintains relationships with major chain accounts such as Grupo Éxito and Olímpica.”

“We are very excited to welcome Long Island Iced Tea and ALO Juice to our portfolio and glad we look forward to working together to build these brands in our market,”said Mauricio Zapata, co-founder of Diviza S.A.

Long Island Iced Tea® is an NARTD tea that will be available in 18oz bottles. ALO Juice® is an NARTD functional beverage that will be available in 0.5 liter and 1.5 liter bottles.

About Diviza S.A.

Diviza S.A. was founded in Barranquilla, Colombia on November 29, 1983. Its distribution covers approximately 40% of Colombia, including the whole Atlantic coast region. Diviza S.A. employs over 30 individuals, distributes to over 1,500 locations and 700 auto-servicios (gas stations), and works with the biggest wholesalers in the region. Diviza S.A. provides direct distribution to major chain accounts in the region such as Grupo Éxito, Olímpica and PriceSmart.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, New York, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink tea segment of the beverage industry. The Company has developed non-alcoholic, premium iced tea bottled beverages made with quality ingredients that are offered at an affordable price. The Company is currently organized around its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea®, a premium, ready-to-drink iced tea sold primarily on the East Coast of the United States through a network of regional chains and distributors. The Company’s website is www.longislandicedtea.com.