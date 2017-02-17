Long Island Iced Tea Named Exclusive Iced Tea of The New Coliseum

HICKSVILLE, NY (February 16, 2017) – Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA) (the “Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on the ready-to-drink (“RTD”) tea segment in the beverage industry, has formed an alliance with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment to become the official iced tea of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Presented By New York Community Bank.

The New Coliseum Presented By NYCB will re-open on April 5th with a sold-out Billy Joel show. When complete, the venue will host hundreds of events annually, including concerts, family shows, and sports, such as college basketball, hockey, MMA, and boxing, as well as outdoor festivals and other major events.

“Our company carries the Long Island name and our brand Long Island Iced Tea® carries the legend and heritage of Long Island,” said Phil Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Long Island Iced Tea Corp. “We are very excited to secure such a blue chip partnership with such an iconic venue that has truly established itself as the epicenter and entertainment hub of Long Island.”

Long Island Iced Tea® will have exclusive serving rights in the venue, including all concession stands and luxury suites. The alliance also includes high-profile interior and exterior LED branding, as well as digital and retail promotional opportunities.

“We are pleased that Long Island Iced Tea Corp. has joined our family of corporate partners at The New Coliseum Presented By NYCB and will bring local flavor to our diverse beverage offerings,” said Mike Zavodsky, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships.

“You can’t find a better, more passionate audience in the country than New York, and we are looking forward to developing exciting marketing programs that will highlight the strengths of our brand and enhance the customer experience at the New Coliseum,” Thomas said. “To celebrate the re-opening, we will be announcing an official giveaway campaign for a chance to win tickets to the sold-out show on April 5th.”

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, New York, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the ready-to-drink tea segment of the beverage industry. The Company has developed non-alcoholic, premium iced tea bottled beverages made with quality ingredients that are offered at an affordable price. The Company is currently organized around its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea®, a premium, ready-to-drink iced tea sold primarily on the East Coast of the United States through a network of regional chains and distributors. The Company’s website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

About Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) develops and operates state-of-the-art venues and manages premier sports franchises, delivering dynamic content and experiences for audiences. BSE oversees programming, marketing, sales, and operations for Barclays Center and Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum presented by New York Community Bank, and manages and controls the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and its Development League team, the Long Island Nets, as well as the business operations of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

Barclays Center, which opened on September 28, 2012, offers 17,732 seats for basketball, 15,795 for hockey, and up to 19,000 seats for concerts, and has 101 luxury suites, four bars/lounges, four clubs, and 40/40 CLUB & Restaurant by American Express.

The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB, scheduled to reopen April 5, 2017 after extensive renovation, will offer 13,000 seats for hockey, 13,500 for basketball, and 14,500 for standard concert configurations, with the ability to flex up. The bowl will have a theater seating option for 4,000 guests. With a focus on emerging businesses, BSE identifies and creates alliances, strategic partners and other business opportunities to ensure the success of its assets.

For additional information, please visit Brooklynse.com.