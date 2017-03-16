Lotus Botanical Elixirs Releases Sugar-Free Option

Lotus Botanical Elixirs has announced that it will expand its line of lotus-flower-infused drinks with a new sugar-free flavor. Gold Lotus, which debuted at Expo West 2017, features a proprietary natural sweetening system with Lotus Elixirs’ same unique formulation of botanical extracts, highlighted by the pure natural flavor of citrus and peach. True to the Lotus Elixirs brand, the new sugar-free product stands for taste and efficacy with nothing artificial, offering delicious naturally crafted options for every palate to enjoy while working, studying, traveling, working out or balancing the daily demands of life.

The introduction of sugar-free Gold Lotus provides consumers looking for great tasting, naturally crafted, low calorie and sugar-free beverages with the additional choice of no sugar content. A 12 oz. Gold Lotus contains 80 mg of natural caffeine from green coffee beans, equivalent to a home-brewed cup of coffee but with the adrenal support and mind, body balance from “Adaptogenic Botanicals”, featuring the lotus flower. Gold Lotus Sugar-Free will be available nationwide with an MSRP of $2.49.

For more information, visit http://www.lotuselixirs.com.

About Lotus Botanical Elixirs

Lotus Elixirs are the first RTD elixirs designed to aid balance in the human system from the natural power of rare “adaptogenic” botanicals, featuring the lotus flowers. Our vision is to aid consumer’s health and wellbeing for the alignment of mind, body and spirit from the finest natural ingredients in nature’s garden. For more information, visit http://www.lotuselixirs.com.