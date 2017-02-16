Love Beets Launches New Superfood Beet Powder

BALA CYNWYD, PA (February 2, 2017) — /PRNewswire/ — Love Beets, a pioneering line of premium, ready-to-eat beet products, is growing its product offering with 100% pure Beet Powder that’s an ideal item for health enthusiasts, fitness fanatics, or those just looking to incorporate more better-for-you ingredients in their diet.

Love Beets’ Beet Powder is made from 100% beets, contains no additives or preservatives, has 0g added sugar, and is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Beet powder delivers the nutritional benefits (and color!) of beets without any of the peeling, cooking, or juicing. It can be stirred directly into a cup of water, or added to smoothies, yogurt, sauces, baked goods, oatmeal, homemade pastas, and much more!

Beets have long been touted for their health benefits and the dietary nitrates found in beets convert to nitric oxide in the body, which can help promote heart health, healthy circulation, and stamina and endurance. For those who are looking for more pack in their punch, consuming just one tablespoon of Love Beets’ Beet Powder is the equivalent of eating three medium-sized beets.

Not only an innovative addition to their line, Love Beets’ Beet Powder is also a way to utilize the entire beet crop. Beets that are not in the ideal size range for their other products are dehydrated and then milled into the beet powder, resulting in overall less waste. The powder is made from U.S.-grown beets and is produced in the United States – another added benefit to consumers.

“We’re thrilled to launch another product that maintains our commitment to providing healthy and convenient items,” said George Shropshire, Vice President of Love Beets. “It’s also amazing that we’re able to do it in a way that’s making us even more efficient and economical. It’s a win/win for everyone.”

This new product reinforces Love Beets standing as the “beet experts” and in creating items that make beets convenient, easily approachable, and fun.

Love Beets’ Beet Powder can currently be found at Wegmans and on Love Beets’ online store.

About Love Beets

Launched in 2010, Love Beets specializes in a line of premium, all-natural, ready-to-eat beets that are sold in major retail food stores and specialty shops across North America. Products include marinated baby beets, vacuum-packed cooked beets, beet juices, beet powder, and many more products on the way!

Love Beets products use no artificial colors or preservatives, and almost all products are gluten-free. Select products are also USDA certified organic, verified Non-GMO and kosher-certified.

Since its launch, Love Beets has been defying preconceived notions of beets with an upbeat, fun, modern brand and tasty products that attract beet lovers and beet newbies alike!

