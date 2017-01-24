Matchabar Announces Capital Raise Goal of $1.8 Million

Matcha-based cafe and ready-to-drink brand MatchaBar has partnered with Dora’s Naturals in New York City and are currently distributed in over 250 accounts. To kick off the partnership, MatchaBar launched a 2-month exclusive deal with Whole Foods throughout Southern Pacific region, bringing the world’s first ceremonial grade matcha to market in Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii. Today, founders Graham and Max Fortgang are seeking investment as part of a Series A round of financing, with a target raise of $1,800,000 for this incredibly exciting opportunity to pursue market share in a booming space.

Max & Graham founded MatchaBar in 2014, planting their flag as the first Matcha-based cafe of of its kind. MatchaBar’s flagship, located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn became the catalyst of a nation wide infatuation with the powdered green elixir. In the Fall of 2015, MatchaBar opened its first doors in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, home of some of the cities best and brightest young companies.

Continuing their mission to own the matcha space, the team announced the launch of a MatchaBar Ready-To-Drink bottled product, which is now sold in over 400 locations in New York alone. As we head into 2017, the company is gearing up for a West Coast expansion on both fronts. On the retail side, two cafe locations slated to open in Los Angeles in 2017. For the RTD a partnership with UNFI means that MatchaBar inked a national distribution deal, and with the help of Presence Marketing, will be expanding the bottled product to new markets imminently.