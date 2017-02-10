Moonshine Sweet Tea Announces Distribution Partner in Idaho

AUSTIN, TX – Sweet tea fans in Idaho and surroundings states are about to get a taste of Texas’ favorite sweet tea, thanks to a new distribution partnership between Craig Stein Beverage Company and Moonshine Sweet Tea.

“We are thrilled to be working with Craig Stein Beverage Company, and their terrific team,” said CEO Remmy Castillo. “Moonshine Sweet Tea is a family company, with a commitment to children’s charities, and as we expand into new communities, we look forward to sharing our sweet tea with customers across this region.”

The distribution partnership with Craig Stein Beverage Company marks the first time that Moonshine Sweet Tea has expanded distribution into this region.

Every bottle of Moonshine Sweet Tea that’s sold, contributes to Moonshine’s corporate commitment to donate money directly to children’s charities across the country.

About Moonshine Sweet Tea

Moonshine Sweet Tea started in 1946 out in the Texas Hill Country, in the small town of Mason, Texas, by Leo Cobb Porter: the great grand-dad of Joele Porter. Moonshine’s style of bold sweet tea uses the same secret family recipe that Leo Cobb Porter perfected in his own home, almost 70 years ago. Moonshine Sweet Tea has been brewing the finest sweet tea in the state for more than seven decades. The mission to make a much sweeter and more robust tea started with late night brewing, earning this “outlaw brew” its name way back then.

Today Moonshine is still brewed, one kettle at a time giving it the highest quality and best taste. The only ingredients are hand-picked black tea leaves, clean filtered water and 100% cane sugar. Nothing else. Founder Leo Cobb Porter’s great grandson still puts his seal of approval on every batch of this non-alcoholic Moonshine. You’ll taste the difference.